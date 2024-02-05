Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in the Arkhamverse, but that doesn’t explain just how much time has passed since the end of Batman: Arkham Knight. So, when does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League take place?

When Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Take Place?

A long time has passed since the end of Batman: Arkham Knight, long enough for the world to find out that Batman isn’t, in fact, dead. As confirmed by Rocksteady and WB games, a full five years have passed since the credits rolled on that game.

There were several pieces of DLC for Batman: Arkham Knight, but those took place during the game itself, so there’s no game you’re missing out on that covers that five years. There’s also a Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League prequel comic, but the bulk of that five years is going to remain a mystery.

It’s also clear that plenty of things happened in the Arkhamverse that we didn’t get to see. The whole Gorilla Grodd attack, for example, mentioned by Lois Lane, happened at some unspecified point. There are also a few things that are tricky to fit into the timeline.

Take Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, for example. In a pretty awkward moment, Harley confirms that she and pre-death Ivy were an item, with the same kind of long-term but open relationship they have in the comics. But when did this happen? Ivy died in Arkham Knight, and Harley was still describing Joker as her one-and-only in that game.

As for the year, neither the original Arkham games nor Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have ever specified a calendar year. However, when looking at the whole series so far, skipping the non-Rocksteady Batman: Arkham Origins, the series goes like this.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City (18 months after Asylum)

Batman: Arkham Knight (9 months after City)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (5 years after Knight)

So, the answer to when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place is five years after Batman: Arkham Knight.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.