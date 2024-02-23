Now that the Borderlands trailer is finally here, you’re no doubt wondering when you can see Eli Roth’s video game adaptation in its full glory. So, read on to find out when the Borderlands movie is slated to come out!

When Does the Borderlands Movie Come Out?

Borderlands premieres on Aug. 9, 2024. The film – based on Gearbox Software’s game franchise of the same name – will screen exclusively in theaters (so don’t expect to stream it up front!). While this release date is relatively soon, the Borderlands movie’s road to the big screen was a relatively long one.

Lionsgate Films announced Borderlands back in 2015, with Saw‘s Leigh Whannell onboard to write and direct. Whannell exited the production that same year and was eventually replaced by Roth in 2020. Roth spent the next three years developing Borderlands‘ script with a series of screenwriters, including The Last of Us‘ Craig Mazin and Creed II‘s Juel Taylor.

The final screenplay is credited to Roth and Joe Crombie.

What Is the Borderlands Movie About?

What kind of story have Roth and Crombie cooked up? One that’s broadly in line with established Borderlands lore, if Lionsgate Films’ official synopsis is anything to go by. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot.

“These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Borderlands arrives in cinemas on Aug. 9, 2024.