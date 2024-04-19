Gameplay footage from Smite 2 ahead of its alpha test period
When is the Smite 2 Alpha Test Release Date? – Answered

A Godly battle awaits
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 19, 2024

With more information getting the spotlight about many of the new features in Smite 2, players are eager to know more about the upcoming Alpha testing periods. Do we happen to know any other new information about when they’re happening?

When is the Release Date for the Smite 2 Alpha Test?

While there’s no concrete date for the Alpha testing release of Smite 2, players can expect it to happen no later than May 2024. As shared by Hi-Rez Studios CEO Steward Chisam through his X (formerly Twitter) account, plans are for setting up a first weekend of testing time during the next month, probably during its first half.

Chisam confirms through his post that all platforms are included for testing (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC). All players who have already bought any of the Founder Packs can join the tests right away and will, naturally, also get access to the game later when it’s finally on official Early Access. No release date for the full release has been released, but it’s stated to happen in 2025.

Smite 2 characters in battle
Image via Hi-Rez

Despite selling copies currently, the game will eventually go Free-to-play once its Closed Beta ends. And not only those who bought any version will be able to test the game ahead of its launch. Keys will be distributed to players through giveaways and other methods as the many testing periods go on.

The first Alpha tests for Smite 2 will, of course, be more limited in functionality and reserved for fewer players. More slots will be made available as time passes, but things will be kept small for now. Also, no progress is being carried over to the main release, as usual. As of now, we can only wait until they’re here. But we just got some extra info on the Ascension Passes, so take a look.

Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.