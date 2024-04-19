When is the Smite 2 Alpha Test Release Date? – Answered

With more information getting the spotlight about many of the new features in Smite 2, players are eager to know more about the upcoming Alpha testing periods. Do we happen to know any other new information about when they’re happening?

While there’s no concrete date for the Alpha testing release of Smite 2, players can expect it to happen no later than May 2024. As shared by Hi-Rez Studios CEO Steward Chisam through his X (formerly Twitter) account, plans are for setting up a first weekend of testing time during the next month, probably during its first half.

Chisam confirms through his post that all platforms are included for testing (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC). All players who have already bought any of the Founder Packs can join the tests right away and will, naturally, also get access to the game later when it’s finally on official Early Access. No release date for the full release has been released, but it’s stated to happen in 2025.

Image via Hi-Rez

Despite selling copies currently, the game will eventually go Free-to-play once its Closed Beta ends. And not only those who bought any version will be able to test the game ahead of its launch. Keys will be distributed to players through giveaways and other methods as the many testing periods go on.

The first Alpha tests for Smite 2 will, of course, be more limited in functionality and reserved for fewer players. More slots will be made available as time passes, but things will be kept small for now. Also, no progress is being carried over to the main release, as usual. As of now, we can only wait until they’re here. But we just got some extra info on the Ascension Passes, so take a look.

