When LEGO Is Coming to Fortnite, Answered

If you’re wondering when LEGO is coming to Fortnite, well, I’ve got the answer for you in this article on the subject.

When Does LEGO Fortnite Come Out?

The beloved building blocks will officially arrive in Fortnite on Dec. 7. Dubbed LEGO Fortnite, the upcoming mode doesn’t have any set end date that we know of at this time, though we’ll keep you updated if one does get announced. You can also get a special new skin for the game by linking your Epic Games and LEGO accounts, which is very nice indeed.

During The Big Bang event, Fortnite shared a preview of the upcoming collab, which takes the form of a new game mode with survival and crafting, making it something of a new rival for Minecraft. Right now, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the game. The official site for LEGO Fortnite doesn’t mention whether the mode will be cross-platform, or even if it will be multiplayer. But like, it will almost certainly be multiplayer.

Playing LEGO Fortnite should be pretty easy. At the time, it’s clear the game will make the mode available from the Lobby just like any other. Overall, it seems a bit shocking that a Minecraft-style LEGO game has taken this long, and that it’s going to be part of the battle royale title. But at the same time, Fortnite is so popular that it does feel like it could stand a chance of unseating that title as the premier sandbox building game.

In addition to LEGO Fortnite, a racing mode is also going to be coming to the battle royale game. There will also be a lot of new and different collabs, with such characters as Peter Griffin and Solid Snake making their way to the game.

