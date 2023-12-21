Where Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) Will Be Set, Answered

Following the release of the extremely popular first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), you may be wondering where the latest installment in Rockstar’s beloved crime series is set, so here’s what you need to know.

Where GTA 6 Takes Place

After years of speculation, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 would take place in Vice City, which is in the state of Leonida. Based on Miami, Florida, Vice City has a long history in the franchise. Vice City appeared in the original Grand Theft Auto back in 1998 alongside fellow franchise mainstays Liberty City and San Andreas.

From there, Vice City returned in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which also served as the first franchise’s first 3D visit to its fake Miami. Additionally, the city served as the main location for Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, which was a spinoff game.

What We Know About Vice City & Leonida in Grand Theft Auto 6

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Vice City and Leonida in GTA 6. While players did journey to the location in previous games, those aren’t necessarily canon to the current series of games. It’s best to understand the GTA Universe as being made up of distinct parts, with the original 3D games on the PlayStation 2 being their own thing. That means it’s hard to really understand what’s canon from them as, for example, the original Vice City was pretty explicitly in the state of Florida, not Leonida.

That being said, the trailer for GTA 6 did make pretty clear that Leonida is based on Florida, including a lot of the memes and more bizarre stories to come out of the state. As such, players should expect Vice City to, like Miami, to have that same mix of the real and the weird, with a history of some pretty wild drug use and devastating natural disasters. There’ll also certainly be a lot of beaches and other seaside attractions to visit.

Outside of that, we actually know a few of the county names for GTA 6. Vice City is located in Vice-Dale County, a play on Miami-Dade County. Outside of that, there’s Kelly County and Leonard County. It seems entirely possible those two other counties will serve as areas of the game that players can visit, and that they’ll likely have a much, much different vibe than Vice City.

Regardless of just what Leonida and Vice City end up being like, that’s where GTA 6 is set, and what we know about the locations right now.