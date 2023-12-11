One of the most fun elements within the social/farming simulation game Stardew Valley is the fishing mini-game, which can be done in various bodies of water in the game. One particularly noteworthy uncommon fish is the catfish. Here’s how, where, and when to get catfish in Stardew Valley.

Where & How to Catch Catfish in Stardew Valley

Player catches catfish at a river

Catfish can be found in a variety of locations throughout the year in Stardew Valley, both through fishing or obtained through alternative means. Catfish can then be used as an ingredient for several food dishes or converted into quality fertilizer to help grow crops more efficiently.

Most consistently, catfish can be caught in the river by Pelican Town and Cindersap Forest, ponds in the Secret Woods, within the Witch’s Swamp, or several different farm builds (specifically the Forest Farm, Hill-Top Farm, and Riverlands Farm) as long as it’s raining and during the spring or fall. Catfish can also be found in the Secret Woods and Witch’s Swamp during the summer, again, provided that it’s raining. Catfish are available during these conditions from 6 AM to 12 AM.

If players have a Rain Totem, catfish can also be found at the previously listed locations during the winter. As per its special properties, Magic Bait can be used to bring out catfish at any time of day, any season, and any weather condition. Catfish carry a difficulty level of 75, affecting the meter during the fishing mini-game, and operate with a mixed movement pattern, one of the more basic patterns in the game.

Other Ways to Get Catfish in Stardew Valley

Player catches catfish on an island

There are ways to get catfish without actually fishing, though players have to rely on either random chance or be prepared to shell out hard-earned cash. Players can randomly find catfish during the spring and fall, and if they’ve befriended Linus, the drifter living in the tent near the mines north of Pelican Town, he will occasionally send players catfish in the mail.

Players who are willing to pay for catfish can purchase them from the traveling cart, where they will randomly be stocked. Prices for catfish from the traveling cart vary, ranging anywhere from 600-1000 gold. More industrious players can breed catfish in fishing ponds, where they reproduce every four days. Fishing ponds are initially capped at a population of three fish each, but they can be upgraded through the completion of quests.