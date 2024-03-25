Category:
Where to Find Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Heel of History Quest Guide)

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 24, 2024 10:37 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

There are a lot of side quests for you to uncover in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and they’re all fun, but obtuse. If you’re wondering how to find Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Malcolm Location

Malcolm’s location in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is actually right there in front of you. He’s in the tower ruins in the slums of Vernworth, but in order to get the quest to progress, you need to talk to three NPCs first.

The three NPCs you’re looking for are all children within the yellow quest marker in the slums. The first two, named Harvey and Rick, can be found outside, just picking around at the ruins.

The last NPC is a girl named Aimee, who can be found inside the little church itself where the nuns are. Talk to all three of them, and you’ll then be able to speak with Kendrick, who will help you get into the ruins.

talk to aimee to get malcolm's location in dragon's dogma 2

The good news is that getting through the ruins is very easy and straightforward. There are virtually no enemies to be found here, and the path is relatively linear. Upon reaching the end of the ruins, you’ll find Malcolm himself, along with a secret underground library, which is what you need to help free Waldhar in the Caged Magistrate quest.

After completing The Heel of History, head back to the Vernworth Gaol and speak with Waldhar, then lead him out. You can then go back to the underground library to talk to Waldhar and finally complete the quest.

And that’s how to find Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There’s yet another missing kid you need to find in the game, named Rodge, and we can help you out with that as well if you need some assistance.

