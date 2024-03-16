Category:
Guides

Where to Find Mandragora in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image of Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne
|
Published: Mar 16, 2024 05:01 pm
enemy intel of the mandragora fiend
Screenshot by The Escapist

Assessing the Mandragora in FF7 Rebirth puts you one fiend closer to unlocking Chadley’s Biological Intel: Blinded by Light challenge. But before you can get this foe’s intel, you’ll need to know where to find it. Here’s where to find Mandragora in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Mandragora Location

Residing in the Grasslands region, the Mandragora is a tiny botanical creature that looks like a plant come to life, and its small stature makes it easy to miss. If you’re searching for a Mandragora to assess, use the fast travel point at the Kalm Air-Raid Shelter. From there, turn around, head east, and go down the rocky steps. At the bottom, you’ll find a Mandragora along with an Orc. See the image I’ve added below for the exact location.

map location of mandragora
Screenshot by The Escapist

Alternatively, you can also travel to the Thresher Waterwheel nearby. With this as your starting point, you’ll travel west until you reach the bottom of the steps. However, do note that this route is slightly longer than if you started at the Kalm Air-Raid Shelter.

map view of thresher waterwheel location
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you happen to defeat the Mandragora before using Assess, as I have many times, don’t worry. All you need to do is fast travel to a different point on the Grasslands map. Then, fast travel back to the Kalm Air-Raid Shelter or Thresher Waterwheel. This triggers enemies to respawn. When you return, you’ll find the Orc and Mandragora patrolling the small area just as before.

Assessing Mandragora reveals that it’s weak to Fire and Ice attacks, but I’ve found that it’s defeated just as easily with physical blows, so I don’t recommend spending your MP on it. Once you’ve added it to your list of Biological Intel enemies, go ahead and finish it off.

That’s where you can find the Mandragora in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more tips, check out our full Grasslands Region map and our guide on Synergy Materia.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Easily Beat Phoenix and Get Phoenix Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Barret, Tifa, and Cloud about to face Phoenix
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Easily Beat Phoenix and Get Phoenix Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Mar 16, 2024
Read Article Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth
ff7 rebirth queen's blood
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 16, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Easily Beat Phoenix and Get Phoenix Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Barret, Tifa, and Cloud about to face Phoenix
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Easily Beat Phoenix and Get Phoenix Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Alyssa Payne Alyssa Payne Mar 16, 2024
Read Article Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth
ff7 rebirth queen's blood
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 16, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 16, 2024
Author
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne is the Weekend Editor for The Escapist. Her first-ever video game was Super Mario World back in the '90s, and these days, you'll find her playing World of Warcraft and chipping away at her backlog. Alyssa's previous work can be seen at GameGrin, The Punished Backlog, TheGamer, and GameSkinny.