Assessing the Mandragora in FF7 Rebirth puts you one fiend closer to unlocking Chadley’s Biological Intel: Blinded by Light challenge. But before you can get this foe’s intel, you’ll need to know where to find it. Here’s where to find Mandragora in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Mandragora Location

Residing in the Grasslands region, the Mandragora is a tiny botanical creature that looks like a plant come to life, and its small stature makes it easy to miss. If you’re searching for a Mandragora to assess, use the fast travel point at the Kalm Air-Raid Shelter. From there, turn around, head east, and go down the rocky steps. At the bottom, you’ll find a Mandragora along with an Orc. See the image I’ve added below for the exact location.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alternatively, you can also travel to the Thresher Waterwheel nearby. With this as your starting point, you’ll travel west until you reach the bottom of the steps. However, do note that this route is slightly longer than if you started at the Kalm Air-Raid Shelter.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you happen to defeat the Mandragora before using Assess, as I have many times, don’t worry. All you need to do is fast travel to a different point on the Grasslands map. Then, fast travel back to the Kalm Air-Raid Shelter or Thresher Waterwheel. This triggers enemies to respawn. When you return, you’ll find the Orc and Mandragora patrolling the small area just as before.

Assessing Mandragora reveals that it’s weak to Fire and Ice attacks, but I’ve found that it’s defeated just as easily with physical blows, so I don’t recommend spending your MP on it. Once you’ve added it to your list of Biological Intel enemies, go ahead and finish it off.

That’s where you can find the Mandragora in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. For more tips, check out our full Grasslands Region map and our guide on Synergy Materia.