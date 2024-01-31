If you want to become the ultimate Ranger, you’ll need to track down some rather grotesque fungi. Here’s where to find Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded

Before we begin our harvesting journey, you’ll want to ensure that your Flame Alter is at least Lvl. 4. We’ll be traversing some particularly dangerous Shroud clouds, so to make sure we reach our destination safely, extra protection is necessary. Once you’ve poured the time and resources into your Flame Alter, you’ll want to warp to the Pillars of Creation waypoint, which can be found to the East in the Nomad Highlands. That’s where we’ll start our journey to gather Mint Mushroom Meat.

Related: Where to Find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded

Once you’re at the Pillars of Creation, you’ll want to travel northeast until you reach a location known as the Umber Hollow. Most of the Mint Mushrooms you’re looking for can be found within this area, and while it may be dark and gloomy, the fungus we’re looking for stands out. They look like massive green growths with a glowing top. They’re easy to bring down, too, so just swing your axe at them, and the Mint Mushroom will drop five units of Meat. You can also break down some of the smaller mushrooms for two or three units of Meat, but obviously, they take a significantly shorter amount of time to destroy.

While you have the best chance of tracking down Mint Mushrooms in the Umber Hollow in Enshrouded, you can also explore directly North of the Pillars of Creation. They may not spawn as frequently, but this area does make for a decent secondary harvest point if you’ve someone managed to wipe out the fungus population to the northeast.

Related: Where to Find Yucca Fruit in Enshrouded

What to Use Mint Mushroom Meat for in Enshrouded

Now that you’ve successfully chopped down some Mint Mushrooms, you’re probably wondering what you can do with all the Meat you’ve gathered. While it’s obviously too flimsy to construct any buildings, the ingredient is essential for upgrading and crafting some decent armor, especially if you’re playing as a Ranger. With an ample supply of Mint Mushroom Meat, you’ll be able to create the Hunter Hood, Hunter Vest, Hunter Gloves, and Hunter Trousers, all of which should be a substantial improvement on your kit at this point in the game.

Alternatively, you can use the spongy nature of the Mint Mushroom Meat to craft some decent furniture for your base. The item plays a key role in several Stone Table recipes and can even be used to construct a Stone Bed, which provides +5 comfort if you sleep in it. There are several other uses for the Mint Mushroom Meat, such as many decorative pieces and the deceptively powerful Sharpshooter armor set, so you’ll want to make sure you spend a good amount of time gathering up as much of the fungus as you can.

And that’s how to find Mint Mushroom Meat in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.