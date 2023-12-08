Where to Find Superior & Exquisite Materials in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Superior and Exquisite are high-tier versions of items you can collect to make better equipment and meals. It can be difficult to locate these rare materials, so here’s where to find Superior and Exquisite materials in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora if you’re struggling.

How to Get Superior & Exquisite Materials in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Early into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you will collect Fine versions of materials from gathering and RDA/animal drops. To better locate and get Superior and Exquisite materials, I’d recommend inspecting objects with your Na’vi senses and hunting animals to fill the Hunter’s Guide with knowledge of where to find these rare items more easily.

The Hunter’s Guide will thoroughly describe the different fauna, creatures, and more you’ll encounter throughout the game and even hint at where to find Superior and Exquisite versions of materials. For instance, the Hunter’s Guide will explain Superior versions of Crimson Mushrooms are often found in the Swamp Lowlands biome at night in the Kinglor Forest.

You can toggle biomes by pressing C or up on a controller’s D-pad on the world map. Additional information in the Hunter’s Guide will also help you locate where to look with your Na’vi senes for plants/animals if you’re having trouble finding them while searching the proper biomes.

At times, it can be better to stick to the main story quests to reach new map sections with even better drops versus spending a lot of time searching. And if you have plenty of Clan Favor, spending parts of the meter with Na’vi clan vendors to collect Superior or Exquisite materials/equipment could also save you time in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How Crafting Works in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Once you have all the materials you need, you can head to a Crafting Table in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to put those items to use. Crafting Tables are usually in Na’vi and resistance-led camps across Pandora. However, you won’t be able to make anything without a design.

Crafting designs of gear, ranging from head guards to longbows, are given as rewards for completing quests and can be acquired from NPC vendors. After you collect them, you can use a Crafting Table and plug in gathered materials to make equipment.

Naturally, making better gear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora requires Superior and Exquisite materials, and depending on what you use, rare passives could get added to your equipment. The entire process is relatively simple. If you ever need to improve your character’s level, consider spending time at a Crafting Table.