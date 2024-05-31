Screenshot by The Escapist
Where to Find Terraspawn Fungus in Wuthering Waves

Getting new characters is nice and all, but properly ascending and leveling them in Wuthering Waves could take longer than expected, especially when you need to find items such as Terraspawn Fungus along the way. Here’s where you can get these special resources.

Wuthering Waves Terraspawn Fungus Location

Terraspawn Fungus is located around the Desorock Highland zone, heading north of the map. They’re mostly found around the Withering Frontline area, next to the Thundering Melphis boss, but some others can also be found on the upper portion of this zone, closer to the Impermanence Heron boss. Plenty of teleports are around, so getting to the right zones shouldn’t be a problem.

Image via Wuthering.gg

Alternatively, you can also buy up to 15 of them from the Shifang Pharmacy shop in Jinzhou for 3000 Credits each. The stock is replenished every week on Mondays, so this can be an easy source of the material if you have already run out of flowers in your world. They respawn a few Daily Resets after you pick them up, so you might as well wait a bit if you want.

Much like other similar Ascension items, Terraspawn Fungus is required to level up a few characters. As of 1.0, the only character who needs it is Yuanwu, who obtained it for free by completing the first Tower of Adversity challenge zone. This is one of the first big recommended challenges in the game. Basically, every player is bound to obtain him at some point, so you’ll need this fungus if you’re thinking about leveling him up.

And even if he’s not your cup of tea, other characters in Wuthering Waves‘ future will probably end up using Terraspawn Fungus for their own ascension, so stocking up a few of them wouldn’t hurt. The new banners will be here sooner than you think.

