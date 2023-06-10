Where to Find the Broken Interface Demodulator in System Shock Remake

The System Shock remake tasks you with stopping rogue AI, but things just keep getting in the way. I’m not just talking about cyborgs and mutants, either. During one of your attempts to foil SHODAN’s plans, you’ll end up having to fix something in maintenance. But just where is that something? If you want to know where to find the broken interface demodulator in the System Shock remake, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What to Do and Where to Go to Find the Broken Interface Demodulator

To jettison Beta Grove in System Shock you’ll need to fix the broken interface demodulator. However, there are a few steps involved in doing that. This is what you need to do.

Go to the Repair Bay on the Maintenance Level. You can’t miss it; there’s a big sign, like the one at the top of this page. Inside, you’ll find a diagnostic computer on the wall. Activate it and it’ll spit out an Audio Log telling you that there’s a faulty relay, including a three digit code.

Go to the Relay Analyzer (see the below map for the location) and enter the code from the audio log. That’ll tell you that a relay needs repairing. You’ll also find that, by this point, the previously locked doors will have become unlocked.

Go to Delta Maintenance (see the map I’ve posted below). You’ll have to solve a wall puzzle to open the circular door and also crouch through some low doors to get there. Once inside, grab a replacement demodulator—you only need one.

Now, look round all four maintenance sections—Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Be warned, there are Level 1 Security Robots in these maze-like areas. Arm yourself well and if you get lost try following one wall around. There are lots of banks of five demodulators but you’re looking for the bank with “Error” showing above it.

Finally, once you’ve found that, select the broken, dim demodulator and activate it, switching it with a new one.

And that’s how you find and fix the broken interface demodulator in the System Shock remake. The demodulator could be, as things sometimes are, in the last place you look so be prepared for a hunt. And if you need more help, check out our other guides and coverage.