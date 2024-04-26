Where to Find the Dark Souls Helmet in Another Crab’s Treasure (Shellslike Achievement)

Tired of fighting like a crab? I know you’re not, but fighting like a knight is also pretty cool. Here’s where you can find the Dark Souls Knight Helmet in Another Crab’s Treasure to make sure the sun is praised even under the sea.

How to Find the Knight Helmet (Dark Souls Helmet) in Another Crab’s Treasure

Being a love letter to soulslike games and crabs alike, Another Crab’s Treasure pays homage to the genre-defining titles by including a few cosmetics as references. The biggest one is probably the Knight Helmet shell, a direct reference to the classical helmets worn in Dark Souls. This item can be found in the Old Ocean, the very last zone of the game.

Before going for the helmet, I suggest fully exploring the Old Ocean (up until the Cracked Throne teleport) and unlocking all Shortcuts you found. Once you do, go straight to Lookout Tower teleport. Take the fishing hook to your left and keep following the way until you reach the room with the elevator (the one you activated through a tap).

Head through the exit to your right | Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

While facing the elevator, turn right and keep going. You should see a crack in the wall of the next room. Go through it and climb the stairs until you find a new jumping puzzle section. If you grabbed that final Heartkelp Sprout, you know what you should be expecting here.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Make your way through the whole jumping section. This involves a lot of grappling, precise jumping, and hopping through champagne bubbles and seafoam at the same time. Use as many Heartkelps as needed, as dying here could mean losing your Microplastics in a pretty nasty spot.

This is one of the hardest platforming challenges in Another Crab’s Treasure, but once you get past the final portions with the seafoam, you reach a secluded island where you find your long-desired Dark Souls Helmet. It’s guarded by Father Levee, but he’s no match for you at this point in the game.

There’s the helmet behind Levee! | Screenshot by The Escapist

The Knight Helmet is one of the most powerful Shells in the game. It has huge Resistance stats and the Juggernaut ability, which allows you to face tank anything in the game. Don’t even need to git gud. Wearing it unlocks the Shellslike achievement. Be careful when returning, as there’s an urchin positioned in a terrible spot!

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to go even harder on the Souls fit, you can also grab the Sunlight outfit. This is found in The Sands Between, next to the Secluded Ridge teleport. You need to open your way to it by having Mantis Punch, though, so make sure to explore all types of Umami magic out there.

