Where to Find Thrumbo’s Location in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There’s a zombie on the loose in the Lower City, and you need to track him down. Here’s how to find Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Start Thrumbo’s Quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

To kick off this particular side-quest, you’ll need to play A LOT of Baldur’s Gate 3. This story only crops up in Act 3, but beyond that, there aren’t any other qualifications for picking up this quest. To acquire it, you’ll need to head to Philgrave’s Mansion, which can be found close to the waterfront in Baldur’s Gate. If that’s not specific enough, you can look for it in the South East quadrant of the map just below Felogyr’s Fireworks. If you run North East past The Old Trout, you’ve gone too far.

Once you’ve located Philgrave’s Mansion, your next task is to get inside the building. Since this is Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a couple of ways to go about this. If you’re facing the structure, head to your right and move around the corner to find a doorway that’s seemingly been blocked up by stone. It certainly looks a little unusual, so have someone with plenty of Arcane knowledge to spare check it out. They’ll figure out that magic’s been used to block off this entrance, quickly dispelling it in the process. Of course, you could also just break it down through whatever means you want. A big brute could just cave it in if you don’t happen to have a particularly adept spellcaster in your party.

The other way in is a little more build-specific. On the other side of the mansion, you can find a hole that’s large enough for a gnome to squeeze through. If that’s the race you settled on, then great! Just sneak through, and this particular puzzle has been solved. Alternatively, you could use a spell to shapeshift into a small creature – the choice is up to you.

Once inside Philgrave’s Mansion, you’ll encounter a shady character who goes by the very not ominous name Mystic Carrion. If you’re feeling up to helping someone who DEFINITELY likes a little evil on the side, then agree to help track down the body of one of his servants, Thrumbo, who also happens to be a zombie. A little bit of indentured necromancy seemingly doesn’t break any laws.

Where to Find Thrumbo

Now comes the chore of tracking down Thrumbo in Baldur’s Gate 3. You know that he’s definitely in the Lower City, but beyond that, his whereabouts are a mystery. Fortunately for us, the zombified employee actually isn’t too far away. If you head to Vonayn’s Home, which is just to the north-east of Philgrave’s Mansion, you’ll find your man. Just head up the stairs across from the jetty, enter the room, and search the nearby wardrobe. Inside, poor Thrumbo is waiting, clearly in a desperate state.

He’ll tell you that Mystic Carrion is actually an evil Undead Mummy Lord, shocking absolutely no one. He requests a hand in freeing himself from the curse that enslaves him. If you choose to ignore his request, kill him and loot his corpse to find a Jar of Mystic Carrion’s Heart. If you return to the necromancer, having completed the quest, you can use this item as a bargaining chip to negotiate for a better reward. The key item you’ll gain from this is the Torch of Revocation, which you can also technically loot from the chest he guards if you’d rather bypass everything.

If you take pity on poor Thrumbo, your next objective will be to kill Mystic Carrion. To do that, you’ll have to track down his various body parts, including his heart, lungs, liver and brain. As we now know, the first item is inside Thrumbo, but you don’t have to kill him to pick it up. You’ll need to convince him to hand it over, which is a whole process in and of itself.

If you opt to be the morally upstanding hero of justice I know you are, killing Mystic Carrion will once again reward you with the Torch of Revocation. It will also allow Thrumbo and his other zombie buddies to move back into Philgrave’s Mansion, beginning what can only be described as an especially weird commune. Thrumbo will also reward you with the Crypt Lord Ring, which will allow the user, if they meet the item’s requirements, to cast Create Undead at level six. And don’t forget to loot Mystic Carrion’s corpse! You’ll be able to pick up a bunch of great Baldur’s Gate 3 items, including the Armor of the Sporekeeper and the Staff of Cherished Necromancy. Using those seemingly very cursed goods is entirely up to you, but, as you can see, things clearly didn’t work out for their previous owner.