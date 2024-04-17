Which Guns Have the Fastest TTK in Warzone Season 3?

When compared to the initial release of Warzone in the MW3 era, the guns with the fastest TTK are drastically different in Season 3. To help you keep up with the best weapons, this guide will outline which weapons have the best time to kill.

Recommended Videos

Warzone Season 3: Which Guns Have the Fastest TTK

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The SOA Subverter, the HRM-9, and the MCW JAK Raven Kit are the weapons with the fastest TTK this season. All three of these guns represent a different style of gameplay because there is no definitive answer for the quickest kill time in Warzone aside from sniper rifles. At range, the SOA Subverter is going to have a better TTK than any other rifle or light machine gun. You can count on the Season 2 battle rifle for most engagements.

Related: How to Get a Nuke in MW3 Warzone

When it comes to close-quarters fights, the HRM-9 submachine gun is going to be the gun with the fastest TTK. At the start of Season 3, the Renetti with a conversion kit was easily the fastest killing weapon for close quarters. However, there was a significant nerf, and it was lower on the totem pole. Now it’s the HRM-9 that will tear through other players faster than anything else when you’re up close in personal in the Battle Royale mode or Rebirth Island.

One last weapon that technically has the best TTK of them all is the MCW with a JAK Raven Kit. By default, the MCW is a decent option in Warzone, but it won’t cut it with the best weapons. Adding the JAK Raven Kit makes it one of the deadliest guns in close to medium-range situations. It still won’t be able to beat the SOA Subverter at longer ranges, so it’s best to utilize the JAK Raven Kit as a hybrid. Modes like Resurgence work especially well with the conversion.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more