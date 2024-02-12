Monkey D. Luffy may be looking to conquer Fortnite on his way to becoming the King of the Pirates. However, there are very few details about this rumored collab. So, which One Piece skins are coming to Fortnite?

Which One Piece Skins Are Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite is known to announce collaborations ahead of time, but sometimes, things leak, and fans are left guessing about which characters from their favorite show or game are coming to the Item Shop. However, there is precedent for anime collabs in Fortnite, and those drops can help me make some educated guesses about which One Piece skins are on the way.

Monkey D. Luffy

The most obvious guess, of course, is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy. One of the most popular anime characters of all time, it’s hard to believe that Luffy isn’t in Fortnite already. Regardless, Luffy is surely going to be the face of the One Piece collab, forcing the members of your squad to fight over who gets to play as the future King of the Pirates.

Roronoa Zoro

While those who lose the argument will be disappointed, there will likely be a pretty good consolation prize in the form of Roronoa Zoro, the first person to join the Straw Hat Pirates and one of the strongest swordsmen in the world. Zoro may not be as popular as Luffy, but he’s not that far off, meaning he will likely become a staple of Fortnite Battle Royale lobbies.

Nami

One Piece diehards are probably thinking that Sanji will likely be one of the first skins in this Fortnite collab, but it’s not that simple. Fortnite likes to give love to female characters in anime collabs, such as Bulma being part of the initial Dragon Ball drop, so it’s safe to assume that Nami will be getting a skin. Whether she tops your Straw Hat rankings or not, she’s an iconic member of the crew and more than worthy of getting the chance to jump out of the Battle Bus.

Candidates for the Fourth One Piece Skin

Now, it’s possible that only three skins will release in the initial One Piece wave of Fortnite skins. Attack on Titan took this route, and it seemed to work out pretty well. However, One Piece is so massive that it would be a waste to only release three skins initially. With that said, potential candidates for the fourth skin are the aforementioned Sanji or a villain like Arlong or Buggy if the collab is looking to avoid spoiling enemies that show up later.

And those are the One Piece skins most likely to come to Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.