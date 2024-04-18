Luffy smiling in One Piece.
Who Is Luffy’s Dad in One Piece? Explained

Published: Apr 18, 2024

Luffy seems like your typical anime protagonist at the start of One Piece, wanting to go on a grand adventure and become the strongest. However, his family tree slowly reveals itself and proves there’s far more to him than meets the eye. So, who is Luffy’s dad in One Piece?

Monkey D. Dragon looking at papers in One Piece. This image is part of an article about who Luffy's dad is in One Piece.

Luffy’s dad is actually introduced pretty early in One Piece, being the mysterious figure who allows the pirate to escape from Smoker in Loguetown. However, his true identity remains a mystery until Water 7, when Garp arrives and reveals himself as Luffy’s grandpa. The Straw Hat Pirates are obviously shaken by the development, and things don’t get any better when Garp announces that Luffy’s dad is, in fact, Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army.

Joining the Marines in his younger years, Dragon becomes disillusioned with the World Government operates and leaves it all behind. He goes on to start the Revolutionary Army alongside Emporio Ivankov and Bartholomew Kuma. Dragon is never part of Luffy’s life, giving him to Garp shortly after his birth. However, he keeps tabs on his son and even unknowingly trains one of his best friends, Sabo, after rescuing him from an attack.

Dragon doesn’t appear often in One Piece, but the Revolutionary Army is becoming a major part of the story as the Final Saga continues. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Luffy and Dragon meet and fight together to put an end to the Word Government’s schemes. There probably won’t be a lot of hugs, but Dragon has a pretty good reason for staying away from his son.

And that’s who Luffy’s dad is in One Piece.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

