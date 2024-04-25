Who Is Luffy’s Mom In One Piece?

Family is a huge and recurring theme that appears throughout One Piece. While Luffy’s father, brothers, and grandfather’s identities are common knowledge, there is a missing familial puzzle piece in Luffy’s family tree. Just who is Luffy’s mom and where is she?

Spoilers for One Piece ahead.

What We Know About Luffy’s Mom in One Piece

We know absolutely nothing about Luffy’s mother. In episode 314, Garp shows up and reveals to the Straw Hats and the marines nearby that he is Luffy’s grandfather. He also explains that Monkey D Dragon is his father. During this revelation, not once was Luffy’s mother mentioned.

We do know what Oda’s opinion on “mothers” is. In the SBS for volume 78, Oda has stated that he views the “mother” figure to be the opposite of “adventure” which explains why all his characters have dead or missing mothers. Since Luffy is the epitome of freedom and adventure, it’s only fitting that absolutely nothing is mentioned about his mom.

However, fans could argue that the mountain bandit Dadan was his mother in every way but biological. After all, she is the one who raised and cared for him and his brothers in her own crazy way.

Theories About Who Luffy’s Mom is in One Piece

Since One Piece doesn’t provide obvious information about Luffy’s mother, fans have gone threw One Piece panel by panel searching for clues. Some of the funniest and craziest theories have spouted from the hunt.

The most famous “Luffy’s mom” theory is the theory of “Crocomom.” Many fans believe that Crocodile is a transman and before he physically transitioned, he had relations with Dragon and had Luffy. At first glance, this sounds like an absolutely wild theory coming out of left field. However, if you pay close attention, it’s not as far-fetched as it seems.

During the Imped Down arc, Ivankov blackmails Crocodile to help them all break out and rescue Luffy’s bother, Portgas D. Ace. Ivankov threatens to expose some unknown secret of Crocodile’s. This forces him to help the group. Ivankov has the power to change people’s genders and is heavily associated with all things queer. Fans have speculated that Ivankov may have changed Crocodile’s gender and that is the secret Crocodile wants to keep. Combine this with Crocodile risking his safety to protect Luffy after he learned who the boy’s dad was during Marine Ford and you’ve got yourself a Crocomom.

Other theories are floating around the fanbase. One of which is Dragon is not Garp’s biological son but his son-in-law, making Luffy’s mom Garp’s daughter. Another is that Luffy’s mother is a Celestial Dragon who was murdered by the government which spurred Dragon to seek revenge.

One Piece may never explicitly reveal who Luffy’s mother is but that won’t stop anyone from trying to figure it out.

