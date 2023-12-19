My Life With the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard as she moves to rural Colorado to live with the Walter family – which includes seven boys. But there’s another character worth discussing. Who exactly is Morgan in My Life With the Walter Boys?

Who Is Morgan in My Life With the Walter Boys

Jackie finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between two of the brothers, Cole and Alex, just as she’s trying to adjust to a new school and a new life. But the biggest question of Season 1 doesn’t involve Jackie or her love triangle – it involves a mysterious character called Morgan.

Very little is known about Morgan, other than whoever they are, she is someone Haley – Will’s fiancé for most of the season, who he marries in the Season 1 finale, titled “Happily Ever After,” knows.

During Will and Haley’s wedding, we see Haley get a text message from this mysterious Morgan. It’s hard to blame Haley for the fact that, in the moment, she chooses to ignore the message. It is her wedding, after all. Plus, the show does need something to tease in case there is a Season 2 and a mysterious character we don’t know with a possible secret sounds like the perfect thing. We also get no clue as to what Morgan’s possible relationship with Haley is.

Will Morgan Make an Appearance in Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys?

So far, Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys has not been confirmed, though book author Ali Novak has dropped hints that a sequel to her book – on which the show is based – could be in the works. That doesn’t necessarily mean Netflix is going to move ahead with a second season, but it does mean that if they do, they won’t have to improvise.

There are, of course, a lot of reasons for Netflix to move ahead with Season 2. The show has seen a strong reception so far. It’s also not a very expensive show to make, with a fairly young, unknown cast outside of Sarah Rafferty.

Plus, the first season of the show ends on the kind of cliffhanger that kind of begs for more: after Alex confesses his love, Jackie finds herself unable to reciprocate. Later, she shares a kiss with Cole after finding out he fixed up a teapot her sister gave her. Ultimately, however, the season ends with Jackie leaving town with her uncle, choosing neither Walter boy.