The first battle pass for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (CoD: MW3) is finally here. However, some fans with the Vault Edition haven’t noticed their perks fully kick in yet. Here’s why the Vault Edition of MW3 didn’t give those who purchased it access right off the bat.

Why the CoD: MW3 Vault Edition Battle Pass Is Not Working

Modern Warfare III Blackcell perks

The Vault Edition of MW3 was advertised as a premium version of the 2023 remake, which was to come with several extras already unlocked, including the Blackcell bundle for Season 1. However, with the launch of the game this past November, gamers who purchased the Vault Edition of the game were confused when they didn’t have access to extras that they expected in the game’s multiplayer mode.

The issue behind the Vault Edition not giving players the extras isn’t a glitch or a problem with the game’s servers verifying those who purchased the Vault Edition. It actually stems from MW3 launching in the middle of an ongoing Call of Duty: Warzone season. Rather than interrupt the flow of the season, the developers decided to begin the full rollout of Vault Edition perks at the start of the first season that began after the game’s launch. There was some confusion about this when MW3 came out in November, which wasn’t fully resolved until the subsequent month.

The first MW3 season began on December 6, and with it, Vault Edition owners should have access to their expected extras, including the Blackcell bundle. Any additional issues with the Vault Edition moving forward shouldn’t be directly related to season timing as players enjoy the online multiplayer modes for the game, now with their added perks available.