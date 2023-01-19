Now that EA has remade Dead Space, courtesy of its Motive Studios, the door’s open to remake Dead Space 2 and 3 as well. But fans of the original trilogy might be wondering: Will there be a Dead Space 4? Here is what history and likely plans suggest is the answer.

Whether There Will Be a Dead Space 4 Depends Upon Sales of the Remake and Sequels

The original Dead Space trilogy ended on something of a cliffhanger, but Dead Space 3 failed to meet sales expectations. It’s never been absolutely confirmed by EA, but it’s generally accepted that Dead Space 4 did not happen at the time for that reason.

But with the Dead Space remake essentially kicking off a new trilogy, it’s possible that, after potentially remaking Dead Space 3, EA will continue on to make Dead Space 4. However, if that does happen, we likely won’t see a Dead Space 4 till 2030, based on the timing of the original games.

But… hang on, couldn’t EA just make a fourth game now? In theory, yes. The Dead Space remake follows the plot of the original, so they could leave Dead Space 2 and 3 as canon and jump straight to the fourth game. (In fact, preordering the Dead Space remake on Steam grants a free copy of the original Dead Space 2.)

Something similar happened with the Yakuza (Like a Dragon) franchise. After Yakuza 5, Sega made a series prequel called Yakuza 0, followed it up with a remake of the first game, then created Yakuza 6: The Song of Life before remaking the second game. Sega did eventually remaster Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, but the company didn’t remake them on the way to Yakuza 6.

However, such a thing might not happen this time. In the case of Dead Space, it might risk muddying the waters and potentially alienating newcomers to the series. So, while EA hasn’t committed to a fourth game, if the remake and potential other remakes sell well enough, there could be a Dead Space 4 a good few years from now.