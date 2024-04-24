Wind Breaker anime, a boy with half black hair and half white black hair looking at the screen.
Anime & Manga

Wind Breaker Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Chris McMullen
Published: Apr 24, 2024 08:42 am

Wind Breaker is on its way to becoming a fan-favorite anime/manga about the trials and tribulations of a high schooler with no supernatural powers whatsoever. But when is the next episode dropping? Here’s the Wind Breaker Episode 4 release date and time confirmed.

Wind Breaker Episode 4 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Sakura reaching out in Wind Breaker anime. This image is part of an article about Wind Breaker Episode 4 release date and time confirmed.
Screenshot via Studio CloverWorks

Wind Breaker Episode 4 airs on Japanese TV networks (including MBS) on Friday, April 26th at 12:26 AM JST. But what if you’re not in Japan? The good news is that Crunchyroll broadcasts Wind Breaker simultaneously with the Japanese airing. The even better news is that factoring in the differences in time zones, you won’t have to wait until just after midnight to watch it.

Here’s where and when Episode 4 of Wind Breaker airs in various time zones:

  • PDT: Thursday, April 25th, 8:26 AM
  • EDT: Thursday, April 25th, 11:26 AM
  • UTC: Thursday, April 25th, 3:26 PM
  • CEST: Thursday, April 25th, 9:26 PM
  • BST: Thursday, April 25th, 10:26 PM
  • JST: Friday, April 26th, 12:26 AM
  • AEST: Friday, April 26th, 6:26 AM

You’ll have to be a Crunchyroll subscriber to watch the episode live. You can watch Wind Breaker for free, but the latest episode is Premium only, so non-subscribers will have to wait at least a week.

Related: All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Wind Breaker

Neither Crunchyroll nor Aniplex have revealed the episode’s English title, but according to MBS’s site and Google Translate, it’s “Collision,” suggesting Jay and friends are going to come to blows. The translated synopsis reads:

“Sakura causes a conflict to protect the middle school students in town from the Shishigashira Ren, and receives a declaration of war from Tokamejo, vice president of the Shishigashira Ren. She goes to tell Umemiya, the president of Boufurin, about the situation.”

As with several school-based shows, rivalries play a major role in Wind Breaker. However, you’ll have to keep watching to find out whether that develops into grudging respect or all-out war.

So, the Wind Breaker Episode 4 release date and time is 12:26 AM JST, broadcast simultaneously on Crunchyroll.

Wind Breaker
Is There A Tower Of God Season 2 Release Date?
Bam stands outside
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There A Tower Of God Season 2 Release Date?
Sam Stone Sam Stone Apr 24, 2024
How Many Episodes Of Bleach Without Filler Are There?
Bleach TYBW scene as cast react in shock
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
How Many Episodes Of Bleach Without Filler Are There?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 24, 2024
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 158 Release Date and Time
Fairy Tail 100 Year Quest manga cover
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Chapter 158 Release Date and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 23, 2024
