Wind Breaker Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Wind Breaker’s latest episode is nearly here, plunging protagonist Haruka Sakura into more high-school rivalry. But when can you watch the latest entry in this anime series? Here’s Wind Breaker Episode 6’s release date confirmed.

When Wind Breaker Episode 6 Releases

In the US, Wind Breaker Episode 6 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll on the morning of May 9, which is a Thursday.

Wind Breaker actually hits Japanese TV networks (including MBS) on Friday, May 10 at 12:26 AM – 12:46 AM JST, meaning it streams simultaneously on Crunchyroll. But difference in time zones between the US and Japan means you’re getting it Thursday.

At least, you are if you’re a Crunchyroll subscriber because, like many of the streamer’s shows, this latest episode is only available to subscribers. You’ll have to wait a little longer, typically a week or two, till it’s available with ads.

Here’s when Wind Breaker Episode 6 arrives on Crunchyroll in various regions:

PDT: Thursday, April 25, 8:26 AM

EDT: Thursday, April 25, 11:26 AM

UTC: Thursday, April 25, 3:26 PM

CEST: Thursday, April 25, 9:26 PM

BST: Thursday, April 25, 10:26 PM

JST: Friday, April 26, 12:26 AM

AEST: Friday, April 26, 6:26 AM

If you’ve missed out on the latest episode, it’s available to stream online, or you can check out our recap of Wind Breaker Episode 5 here. You can expect more dramatic delinquent-on-delinquent fighting and, while supernatural powers don’t figure into Wind Breaker, these brawls aren’t short on style.

With this episode, we hit the halfway mark, with six more episodes to go until Season 1 concludes. Though if you can’t wait for the yet-to-be-confirmed Season 2, you can always dig into the Wind Breaker manga that the show is based on.

So, Wind Breaker Episode 6’s release date is confirmed as Friday May 10 12:26 AM JST and it’ll air on Crunchyroll on the morning of Thursday May 9.

