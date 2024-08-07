Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 5 release date? This season’s “I don’t have magic, but I can bench press” anime has been a bit more serious but still a huge amount of fun. So, we’re on hand to make sure you don’t miss the new episode when it drops.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 5 release date is August 11. Will’s adventurers have been really enjoyable so far, and his battle in Episode 3 really stands out as a testament to his ingenuity, meaning he’s not just brawn and good reactions; he’s actually pretty smart when it comes down to it. It’ll be interesting to see if that means he can actually hold a candle in the upcoming festival, though, which was mentioned in Episode 4.

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4?

Episode 4 introduced us to the concept of the festival that’s coming up. We love a good festival/tournament arc, and we can’t wait to see how Will fairs given that he’ll be up against some truly mighty mages. In fact, we see a fair few of them at the beginning of the episode using their magic to brutalize some golems and show off their might. One who stood out was an ice magic user called Julius, but he’s kind of the worst.

After we briefly visited some dodgy gambling rings, Will goes to work at a bar, and he’s having a good time until Julius and his cronies turn up and start being racist. Will doesn’t appreciate this and throws down, and after a brief exchange, Julius tells Will to enter the tournament so he can show him up there. We’ll see how that goes next week on Crunchyroll when Episode 5 of Wistoria: Wand and Sword drops.

