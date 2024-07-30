Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 4 release date? Fans of the show have been waiting longer than usual to see what’s going on with Will and his journey to become a powerful figure in a society that only values magic.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword episode 4 release date is August 4th. The date was initially going to be July 28th, but it got pushed back due to a comedy special programming. That’s good news for comedy fans, but bad news for anyone waiting for more of the actual story to come to light. Still, it’s only an extra week we’ve had to wait, so it could be worse.

What Happened in Episode 3?

Lady Elfaria, the childhood friend and love of Will’s life, issues an order asking for Frost Walker ice cores for something she wants to do. Because of this, everyone and their mom is in the dungeon trying to get ice croes in order to help out the powerful mage. Will ends up getting there a little bit late and has to go a little deeper to try and find a spot to farm the cores. It’s here that he comes across a mage in trouble, who calls herself Iris.

While exploring, the two of them come across a huge monster that brings with it a lot of danger, and Will manages to overcome it with a bit of ingenuity and a few magic items, thereby earning its core. We then see Iris talking to the Magia Vender about potential candidates to help them out, where she recommends Will as a good option due to his unique nature. Whether or not they take her up on the suggestion though, will have to wait until next week on Crunchyroll.

