Wonka Trailer Combines Timothée Chalamet & the Paddington Director to Mesmerizing Effect

Timothée Chalamet is Willy Wonka and Hugh Grant is an Oompa Loompa in the first official trailer for Wonka. The video gives us a sugary peek at how “Willy became Wonka,” as the film looks to explore the chocolatier’s early days in the candy business. It’s overtly dramatic, musical, and very whimsical in this first look, which pretty much falls in line with other Willy Wonka stories. You can see Chalamet put on the iconic purple uniform and brown top hat, while also reciting some familiar lines, in the official Wonka trailer below.

In addition to Chalamet and Grant, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key also star in the film. Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson, can additionally be seen in a few brief trailer shots, with Sally Hawkins appearing as Willy Wonka’s mom. It’s a strong cast, but the real pull might be that Wonka is directed by Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King. Today’s Wonka trailer is packed with flavor and even some nods to Fizzy Lifting Drinks, so it already looks like King’s lighthearted touch will carry over nicely.

For more on Wonka, you can read the synopsis below:

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Wonka will give us a new view of pop culture’s lively candy creator when it hits theaters on December 15, 2023.