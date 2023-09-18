Video Games

Is It Worth It To Watch the One Piece Anime After the One Piece Live-Action Show?

By
0
One Piece May Be Getting A Season 2

The One Piece live-action series on Netflix has proven a treat! After terrible attempts at adapting anime in the past, such as the Dragon Ball Evolution movie and Cowboy Bebop series, I didn’t have high hopes for this series, so boy was I glad it was actually well done. If you’ve also been enjoying the live-action Netflix series, you may be wondering if it’s now worth it to watch the One Piece anime. As someone who’s up to date on the One Piece anime, here are my thoughts.

Is Watching the One Piece Anime Worth It After Seeing Live-Action Show?

joining one piece manga anime 26 years in friendship found family yada yada

I’ll start by saying that I do think it’s worth it, especially if you really enjoyed the One Piece live-action series, to watch the anime. The series is top notch. The characters are all very well designed, the combat and world building is excellent, and you’ll get a lot more details about the characters and world from watching the anime.

Related: Sorry One Piece Fans, Alita: Battle Angel Is the Best Live-Action Anime

There are a few caveats, though! I’ve personally found the One Piece series, like most anime, to be far better off watched in Japanese with English subtitles. The One Piece anime’s Japanese dub just features far superior voice acting for the characters. I know watching subtitles isn’t for everyone, but in this case it’s genuinely a better experience. Next is the length of One Piece anime. It’s well over a thousand episodes long at the time of writing. That episode count makes One Piece a huge undertaking and not something I’d recommend binging. It is, however, an amazing anime to watch an episode or two a day. They’re short episodes, with each taking 20 minutes or less if you skip the intro and recaps. With such short episodes, it’s easy to watch one with your coffee in the morning or while you’re commuting to work. If you work your way through, watching them slow and steady, you won’t get overwhelmed by the length of the series, and you’ll have a great time! It’s how I completed my watch, and doing it that way made sticking with it easy.

It is, of course, not necessary to watch the anime if you simply enjoy the Netflix One Piece show. However, you’ll miss out on quite a lot of story, funny character moments and other cool details that you’ll only catch in the anime. I doubt Zoro will be benching 400kgs with his feet in the live-action series! As such, I think it’s absolutely worth giving the One Piece anime a shot after watching the Netflix series. Just take it at your own pace and enjoy the ride!

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry