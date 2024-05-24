XDefiant Key Art With PlayStation Trophy
XDefiant Trophy Guide – All Achievements & How to Complete Them

Beyond the various types of progression available in XDefiant, players have Trophies and Achievements to unlock. While there is no Platinum Trophy available on PlayStation, XDefiant can still net players Trophies or Gamerscore on their platform of choice. Here are all the achievements and how to complete them. 

XDefiant Trophies/Achievements List

MVP

Finish 3 Matches as MVP: This challenge is straightforward, but it can be difficult. If you are under level 25, you’re able to play in the Welcome Playlist. This features other low-level players, so it can be an easier place to play to go for MVPs, as this playlist isn’t as competitive as the rest of the modes in the game. 

Buzzkill

Cancel 5 Enemy Ultras: This Achievement requires you to kill five enemies while they are using their ultra ability. This one can and will happen naturally. If you want to go after it more directly, the easiest way to do it is to spot Phantoms surrounded by a massive shield. Then, get in their bubble and take them down with a shotgun. Cleaners can also be easier to take down when using their ultra since their flamethrower has a limited range. 

All Grown Up

Reach Player Level 50: This Trophy will require players to grind for more than a few hours. Unfortunately, there are no player XP boosters available. However, playing aggressively in objective modes like Domination will help you get XP much faster.

Weapon Master

Reach Weapon Level 50: There are weapon XP boosters available, so make sure you use as many of these as you can to level up your chosen weapon faster. In my experience, using an Assault Rifle will be the best weapon type for this challenge, as they are the most versatile. To level up your weapons fast, choose modes with a fast pace and quick respawns. I’ve found Domination, Escort, and Hot Shot to be the best picks. 

Streaker

Achieve a Killstreak of 5 or Higher: Again, this Trophy will likely occur naturally. But if you want to speed up the process, play the Welcome Playlist and defend objectives with an LMG. Eventually, this should earn you a good streak. Some maps also have some great camping spots that will help you lock down a lane. In my experience, Killstreaks are the easiest to get when you are on defense in an Escort match.

Team Player

Get 50 Assists: Your faction of choice is very important to speed up progression on this Achievement. In my experience, the Echelon Faction is the best. Their Intel Suit will ping enemies for you and your teammates, and you will get an assist if someone on your team kills a pinged enemy. 

Exterminator

Get 50 Kills: This should happen naturally after just a few matches. To increase the amount of kills you can get in your first few matches, play modes like Domination and Hot Shot, and vote for the smallest map available for a chance to speed up the process.

Winner

Win 10 Matches: Play in the Welcome Playlist while doing the objective, and this will happen relatively fast. If you have the opportunity to team up with players you know, hopping on the mic and co-ordinating can help you earn this achievement faster.

Grand Tour

Complete a Match in 5 Different Game Modes: This one is fairly straightforward. At launch, the Preseason of XDefiant only has five modes, so just complete one match of each. As more modes are added, you’ll be able to select any five of your choosing for this Trophy.

Damage Dealer

Deal 10,000 damage: This Achievement will unlock naturally after around 100 kills or less.

Party Player

Complete a Match in a Party: For this Trophy to pop, just squad up with a friend or several and finish a match. With crossplay available in XDefiant, there are plenty of opportunities to squad up with other members of the community. 

Defense Player

Heal or Block 5,000 damage: For this Trophy, your choice of Faction will be important. To heal, the best bet is to play as Libertad and use the El Remidio ability. This allows you to throw down a canister that will heal teammates. Playing as Libertad also allows you to passively heal teammates near you. To block damage, play as the Phantoms Faction. Their abilities and ultras will allow you to block tons of incoming damage. 

High-Fivist

Send or Receive 20 High-Fives: This is the least straightforward Trophy in XDefiant, but once you know what to do, this Achievement can be earned fairly quickly. At the end of every match, there’s a screen with all your teammates showing off some achievement they completed. Scroll over, click on them, and award them with a high-five. If you can remember to do this every match, this Achievement will be unlocked in no time. 

And that is the full XDefiant Trophy list and how you can earn every Achievement in the game.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

