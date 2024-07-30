Abbott Elementary Fans Know Which Shows They Want a Crossover With

Abbott Elementary faculty teased their upcoming fourth season at San Diego Comic-Con, with Quinta Brunson further enticing fans by promising a special crossover episode. This announcement stirred up a social media storm of pitches for potential crossovers from the serious to the uproariously far-fetched.

According to Variety, Brunson described the forthcoming Season 4 crossover episode as an event that will “change television as we know it”. Brunson’s costar Lisa Ann Walter then jested that Abbott Elementary’s crossover would be with House of the Dragon, and she was not the only one to make such jokes about the episode. Primo creator Shea Serrano also expressed his desire to witness House of the Dragon-style violence chased with “a shot of Gregory doing that thing where he stares directly into the camera in exasperation”. Another X user postulated that Abbott Elementary principal Ava Coleman would throw tenacious support behind Rhaenyra Targaryen.



i hope it's House of the Dragon and there's a scene where someone in the HotD universe gets their head cut off or eaten by a dragon or whatever and then we get a shot of gregory doing that thing where he stares directly into the camera in exasperation https://t.co/rzAsdT4eEf — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 28, 2024

LESTAT COMING FOR JANINE NOOOOO https://t.co/R84MsLkjny — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) July 28, 2024

As with House of the Dragon, many other genre television shows were floated out as options for Abbott Elementary’s crossover from dramas like An Interview with a Vampire and Yellowjackets to comedies like What We Do in the Shadows. Though sitcoms like What We Do in the Shadows and Hacks seem just as far-fetched at least both series have a precedent for visiting Abbott Elementary’s Pennsylvania setting, between bartender Jackie Daytona and Deborah Vance’s ongoing QVC partnership. However, it’s the reigning institution of Philadelphia television that fans most suspect will crossover with Abbott Elementary – and they have receipts.

While fans had a field day fun envisioning The Bear’s Carmy teaching elementary schoolers how to cook, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia truthers staked their official claim in the upcoming season of Abbott Elementary. “This is not a guessing situation people… there is cold hard evidence” stated X user @pqdres who cited posts from Rob McElhenney diagnosing the Glasgow Wonka fiasco as an Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover.

Though the three-way connected universe between The Thrilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale, and Pretty Little Liars stands as contemporary proof that shows don’t necessarily need to have the same network home to become interconnected, it does help that both Philadelphia-based sitcoms are owned by parent company, Disney. Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have also shared cameo appearances from hometown heroes such as Gritty and Travis Kelce.

this is not a guessing situation people… there is cold hard evidence!! https://t.co/ksmJPJSxht pic.twitter.com/645qCCgdvB — seth (@pqdres) July 28, 2024

Though It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans are more assured than the meme-y variety of crossover pitchers on social media, both groups expressed interest in seeing Abbott Elementary crossover with another contemporary series. Last Man Standing’s crossover with the long-ended Home Improvement saw two Tim Allen leading men meet in 2021, setting a precedent that crossovers don’t just have to occur between two ongoing series. This opens the door for Abbott Elementary to crossover with anything, including other Pennsylvania-set classics like The Office or Boy Meets World.

