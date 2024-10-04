Agatha All Along: What Do Alice Wu-Gulliver’s Magic Scars Mean?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You.”

Agatha All Along Episode 4 shifts the spotlight to Alice Wu-Gulliver – and the mystical marks on her body. So, what’s the significance of Alice’s magic scars in Agatha All Along, exactly?

What Do Alice Wu-Gulliver’s Magic Scars Mean in Agatha All Along?

Alice Wu-Gulliver’s scars become a big deal midway through Agatha All Along Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You.” Soon after Agatha Harkness’ coven find themselves inside a 1970s-themed Witches’ Trial, they’re stricken with the same generational curse that killed Alice’s mother and grandmother. How do we know it’s the same dark magic? Because Lilia Calderu and Jennifer Kale both develop nasty looking blemishes on their shoulders – and they’re an exact match for those sported by Alice! It turns out the coven’s resident “protector witch” unwittingly brought this evil into the Trial by refusing to believe her scars were physical proof of her mystical condition. “I didn’t think it was real!” Alice insists. “I convinced myself they were birthmarks, even though [my mom] had the same ones.”

What side-effects does the Wu family curse have, aside from hereditary scarring? It eventually causes its victims to burst into flames. This is confirmed by the symptoms Lilia, Jennifer, and (later) Agatha suffer; smoke emanates from their bodies and they complain about a burning sensation. All three presumably would’ve burnt to crisp, had the curse remained untreated. It also tracks with Alice’s flame-filled vision of her mother in Agatha All Along Episode 3, “Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials.” Fortunately, the coven’s combined efforts break the curse, which means Alice’s scars no longer serve as a reminder of the fiery fate that would’ve one day awaited her!

How Do Agatha & Her Coven Break the Wu Family Curse?

By rocking out! Seriously: they win by recreating the more contemporary version of “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” originally performed by Alice’s mother, 70s musician Lorna Wu. How does that work? Because Lorna repurposed the song as a protection spell, to safeguard Alice from the Wu family curse. Lorna’s fans were more than just an audience; they were her coven. So, whenever anyone in the world listens to Lorna’s take on “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” they’re effectively topping up Alice’s safety net. It’s the reason she’s not a pile of ash yet.

The upshot of this is that Agatha’s coven has access to a spell that’s proven to counteract the Wu family curse. By invoking said spell during a Witches’ Trial, they seemingly amplify its magic – not to mention draw out the demon behind the curse itself. And fittingly, it’s Alice who defeats this diabolical baddie once and for all in Agatha All Along Episode 4, taking him out with one final high note.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

