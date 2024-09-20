Is Agatha All Along a Prequel? Where the Disney+ Series Fits on the MCU Timeline

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road.”

Recommended Videos

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness is back with her own Disney+ spinoff – but is Agatha All Along a prequel or sequel to 2021’s WandaVision? And where does the show fit on the MCU timeline, more broadly?

Is Agatha All Along a WandaVision Prequel?

No, Agatha All Along isn’t a WandaVision prequel; it’s set three years later. This is explicitly confirmed via dialogue in Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road.” Why would anyone assume Agatha All Along is a throwback tale? Blame Agatha Harkness’s portrayal in WandaVision. That series touched on Agatha’s backstory – she’s a centuries-old sorceress with a lust for power – but still left plenty of gaps in her history unfilled. WandaVision also wrapped up with the Scarlet Witch wiping Agatha’s memory and trapping her in the powerless “Agnes” persona she adopted for most of the series. So, again, it’s easy to see why some people assumed Agatha All Along would focus on its protagonist’s past, not her future.

Related: Who Is Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along?

Yet that’s ultimately not how things go down. By the end of Episode 1, Agatha’s got her memories and identity back, and in Episode 2, she and her newly-formed coven embark on a stroll along the fabled Witches’ Road. It’s all set in the present day, with nary a flashback in sight. So, while it’s possible – likely even – that Agatha All Along will revisit events from Agatha’s life pre-WandaVision, the spinoff is firmly a sequel, not a prequel. Which in turn begs another question: where does Agatha All Along belong on the wider MCU timeline?

Where Does Agatha All Along Fit on the MCU Timeline?

To figure that out, let’s work backwards from the evidence available to us. We know Agatha All Along is set three years after WandaVision. We also know it takes place post-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since the Scarlet Witch is apparently still dead following that flick’s finale. As a result, Agatha All Along is definitely situated towards the later end of the MCU timeline. Admittedly, said timeline is a notoriously inconsistent beast, but we’re pretty certain about this.

Related: Is Demonic Marvel Supervillain Blackheart Secretly in Agatha All Along?

Drilling down further, we know WandaVision takes place in 2023 at the earliest (despite coming out in 2021), because it builds on plot points from Avengers: Endgame, which is itself canonically set in 2023. So, if we add the three years mentioned in Episode 1, Agatha All Along is a 2026 joint. This makes the spinoff the MCU’s most recent outing in-universe as well as in real life. Indeed, Agatha All Along seemingly takes place after (or at the same time as) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Secret Invasion – all of which (probably) belong in 2026, too.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy