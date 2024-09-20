Is Demonic Marvel Supervillain Blackheart Secretly in Agatha All Along?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 1, “Seekest Thou the Road” and Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate.”

Agatha All Along is only two episodes in and some fans are already convinced they’ve figured out one of the Disney+ show’s biggest secrets. But is demonic supervillain Blackheart really in Agatha All Along, or has the fanbase got it wrong?

The Agatha All Along Blackheart Theory, Explained

It’s too soon to say whether Blackheart is in Agatha All Along. As noted above, we’re still relatively early in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series’ eight-episode run, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer is hardly going to spoil such a big surprise up front. Even so, there is at least some evidence that Blackheart is hiding in plain sight in Agatha All Along. The first potential clue comes during Agatha’s one-sided scuffle with Rio Vidal. When Agatha sneers that Vidal “doesn’t have a heart,” she replies, “Yes, I do. It’s black, and it beats for you.” Is this Agatha All Along‘s way of hinting that Rio is secretly a gender-swapped version of Blackheart? Maybe.

Another clue follows in Episode 2, when Lilia Calderu uses her clairvoyant powers to identify the future members of Agatha’s coven. Lilia correctly names herself, Jennifer Kale, and Alice Wu, but struggles to get a lock on the coven’s fifth witch. The best she can do is a drawing of (you guessed it) a black heart. Again, this points to Rio Vidal, so either Schaeffer is cooking up a big bait and switch, or Agatha’s sworn enemy is really Blackheart in disguise. Why should you care? Read on to find out!

Who Is Blackheart in the Comics?

Okay, so Blackheart might show up in Agatha All Along – why is that such a big deal? Who exactly is this baddie, according to Marvel’s comic book lore? As is so often the way with Marvel canon, the answer’s a tad complicated. But the short version is that Blackheart is the son of Mephisto, a lord of Hell and occasional stand-in for Satan. Both characters previously appeared in 2007’s Ghost Rider, which isn’t part of the MCU proper. What’s more, Ghost Rider‘s take on Blackheart was poorly received.

As such, Blackheart’s possible MCU debut in Agatha All Along is an exciting prospect because it’s a chance to see him done right. It could also set-up his dad’s long-awaited arrival further down the line. Many Marvel devotees are desperate to see Mephisto in the MCU, so much so that the demon has been erroneously linked to the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision. More recently, the online rumor mill insisted that Mephisto is locked in for Agatha All Along and Ironheart, with Sacha Baron Cohen filling the role. Marvel Studios is yet to publicly confirm or deny Baron Cohen’s casting, however.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

