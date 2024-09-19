Who Is Teen In Agatha All Along?

Marvel fans and witchy humans have at long last been treated to the premiere of Agatha All Along. This spinoff from WandaVision is all about villainess Agatha and her newly assembled coven. But who is Teen, and why can’t Agatha seem to learn about him?

Recommended Videos

Who Is Joe Locke’s Character Teen in Agatha All Along?

In the first episode of Agatha All Along, viewers finally meet the mysterious Teen, played by Joe Locke. The identity of this character has long been speculated after cast list announcements named him only as Teen.

Despite Marvel’s misdirection, many fans believe Locke’s character is none other than Wanda’s son Billy, aka Wiccan. This is in part due to Wiccan’s relationship with Agatha Harkness in the comics, which somewhat mirrors what’s being set up in Agatha All Along thus far.

There’s also the fact that the trailer for Agatha All Along included subtitles. And those subtitles forgot we’ve all agreed to call Locke’s character Teen—at least, in non-English-speaking countries. In the international subtitles, his dialogue is tagged as “Billy” instead of “Teen.”

Does this actually confirm that Locke is playing some version of Wiccan in Agatha All Along? Or is it all part of Marvel’s misdirection about this character’s true identity?

What We Know about Teen in Agatha All Along So Far

Image via Disney

Agatha All Along is going along with the bit in a surprising way. When Agatha first asks her new fan his name, his mouth is distorted by a strange magic when he replies. So, Agatha refers to him only as Teen, since something is actively preventing her—and the viewer—from learning who he really is.

What we do know about Teen is limited to what Agatha knows, at least for now. We know he broke into Agatha’s house seeking a way to access The Witch’s Road. He tells Agatha he’s the one who set her free from Wanda’s spell—but is he really?

Agatha does express basic interest in Teen’s background, but once again something prevents her from learning much. As he talks about his past, she is suddenly unable to hear. But listeners paying close attention will hear him mention that he grew up in Eastview before Agatha’s hearing fully fades out.

This, obviously, doesn’t track with the version of Billy that viewers came to know in WandVision. However, we also know that version of Billy no longer exists thanks to the events at the end of WandaVision. So, could Joe Locke’s Teen be a multiverse variant of Wanda’s son?

The exact role Teen plays in Agatha All Along remains to be seen, but for now, most viewers are likely under the assumption that he is Billy, until proven otherwise.

Agatha All Along is available to watch now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy