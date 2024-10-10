Agatha All Along Episode 5 Just Confirmed the Most Popular Teen Theory

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 5, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power.”

Slowly but surely, Agatha All Along is revealing its secrets, and now the MCU show’s latest installment has covered the biggest of them all. Yes, Agatha All Along Episode 5 just confirmed Teen’s true identity – and he’s exactly who the most popular fan theory said he was!

Agatha All Along Episode 5 Confirms Teen’s Identity

Teen’s true identity is easily Agatha All Along‘s most talked about mystery – in part because the kid himself can’t talk about it! Thanks to a sigil spell placed upon him by an as-yet-unknown witch or warlock, Teen spends the first five Agatha All Along episodes unable to share his name or backstory with anyone in Agatha Harkness’s coven. That’s still the case when the credits roll on Episode 5, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power,” but fortunately, the episode contains enough explicit clues for us to deduce Teen’s name and history.

For starters, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power,” seemingly puts the theory that Teen is Agatha’s long-lost son Nicholas Scratch to bed once and for all. After all, Scratch is present as a spirit separate from Teen during the ouija board ritual. And later on, Agatha taunts Teen about his supposed similarity to his mother, whom she claims wasn’t above killing to get what she wanted. Astute fans will clock this as a reference to WandaVision‘s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch – and everyone else will catch up pretty quick.

That’s because Teen doesn’t react well to Agatha’s sniping, and the ensuing outburst is telling. Unleashing his hitherto unseen magic powers, Teen forces the coven into the sinking mud pits that surround the Witches’ Road. Once he’s done, a silver-blue headdress appears on his brow that closely resembles Wanda’s Scarlet Witch crown. So, the fan theory was right: Teen is Wanda’s son, Billy!

Wait, Wasn’t Billy Maximoff Erased From Existence?

He sure was. In WandaVision‘s series finale, Wanda Maximoff removes the hex she placed on Westview, restoring the town to normal. The downside of this is that Wanda’s twins, Billy and Tommy – conceived through the hex’s magic – vanish. Alternate universe incarnations of Billy and Tommy later show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, however, as far as the MCU’s prime reality is concerned, those boys are gone.

So, how can Teen be Billy Maximoff? Presumably, he’s not. In Agatha All Along‘s Marvel Comics source material, Billy is eventually reincarnated as Billy Kaplan: the child of regular folks Jeff and Rebecca Kaplan, born with Billy Maximoff’s soul inside his body. So, this rebirth plot device – or hopefully, a slightly more streamlined version of it – will likely explain Billy’s return in Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

