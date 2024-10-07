Agatha All Along: Who Bound Jennifer Kale (& How Did They Do It)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 4, “If I Can’t Reach You / Let My Song Teach You.”

Agatha All Along is full of mysteries – including the full details of Jennifer Kale’s pre-show power loss. So, who bound Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along, and how did they do it?

Who Bound Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along?

When we meet Jennifer Kale in Agatha All Along Episode 2, “Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” it’s quickly established that the potions expert is currently “bound.” That’s the magical term for when a witch’s powers are suppressed, typically – but not always – through magical means. Jen can’t lift the binding herself, nor can the other members of Agatha Harkness’ coven. That’s why she agrees to join them on their potentially deadly stroll along the Witches’ Road: because it’s the only way for Jennifer to get unbound. But who’s responsible for her condition? A medical doctor, of all people!

We get our first glimpse at this as-yet-unnamed MD in Agatha All Along Episode 3, “Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials.” Here, Jennifer experiences a vision in which the doctor declares her “an inconvenient woman” before shoving her head into a nearby sink and trying to drown her. Episode 4, “If I Can’t Read You / Let My Song Teach You,” supplies further details of Jen’s binding, courtesy of the witch herself. “I was invited to the brand-new Obstetrics Association of Greater Boston,” she recalls. “To share my expertise. It was a trap.” Jennifer then quotes part of the Hippocratic Oath, “Do no harm” – removing any lingering doubts around her attacker’s profession.

How Did the Doctor Bind Jennifer Kale?

So, was the doctor who bound Jennifer a magical practitioner himself? A warlock out for revenge, perhaps? Apparently not. According to Jen, the doctor cut off her abilities without casting a single spell. “I still don’t know how he did it,” she tells the coven in Episode 4. “Bound me without magic.” Presumably, Agatha All Along‘s five remaining episodes will cover the mechanics of Jen’s non-magical binding, as well as provide a greater sense of the doctor’s motivations.

Either way, Jennifer Kale will have to keep getting by without her powers for the time being. On the plus side, being bound doesn’t affect her decades’ worth of accumulated know-how. As demonstrated in Episode 2, Jen’s still more than capable of brewing elixirs and potions. She just needs other witches’ help supplying whatever spellcraft her recipes call for.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

