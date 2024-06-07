Alan Wake 2 Expansion Night Springs Launches Tomorrow

We were all anxiously awaiting news on the Alan Wake 2 expansion, Night Springs, when Summer Game Fest started. Now, we know it will launch tomorrow on consoles and PC.

Here is the reveal:

The first expansion for Alan Wake 2 brings three new episodes featuring familiar characters. They are a little different, as they are Night Springs versions of themselves. Play as Jesse Faden from Control, the waitress Rose Marigold, and sheriff Tim Breaker.

