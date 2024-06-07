Night Springs expansion is coming tomorrow
Alan Wake 2 Expansion Night Springs Launches Tomorrow

Arthur Damian
Published: Jun 7, 2024 06:43 pm

We were all anxiously awaiting news on the Alan Wake 2 expansion, Night Springs, when Summer Game Fest started. Now, we know it will launch tomorrow on consoles and PC.

Here is the reveal:

The first expansion for Alan Wake 2 brings three new episodes featuring familiar characters. They are a little different, as they are Night Springs versions of themselves. Play as Jesse Faden from Control, the waitress Rose Marigold, and sheriff Tim Breaker.

Alan Wake 2
expansion
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.