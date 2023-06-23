All Actors in Secret Invasion

Marvel’s Secret Invasion series on Disney Plus isn’t quite as massive an event as it was in the comics. But nevertheless, there’s a multitude of actors working to make this series as tense as they can. So if you’re wondering which faces pop up during this Disney Plus show, below are all the actors in the Secret Invasion cast.

More so than the original comic, Secret Invasion has a main character, through whose eyes we watch the Skrull infiltration unfold. In this case it’s Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson. Ben Mendelsohn plays Talos, his Skrull friend and ally, last seen during the end credits of Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is Gravik, the “villain” of the piece, or at least the antagonist. Prescod, who has a significant role in the first episode, is played by Richard Dormer. He’s not related to Natalie Dormer, which was my first question, but like Emilia Clarke he did appear in Game of Thrones, playing Beric Dondarrion.

On top of that, Don Cheadle returns as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, last seen as War Machine. Has he abandoned the armor, or is he doing the heavy lifting in a world without Iron Man? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Here then, minus some small roles, are all the main cast members we know about in Secret Invasion.

List of All Main Actors in the Secret Invasion Cast on Disney Plus

Nick Fury – Samuel L. Jackson

So if you wanted to know all the major actors in the Secret Invasion cast on Disney Plus, there’s your answer.