The world is open in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, which means lots of traversing between important locations. Thankfully, Square Enix brought back Chocobo riding. Here are all Chocobo types and where to find them in FF7 Rebirth.

All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth

The concept of riding Chocobos in Final Fantasy 7 is certainly not new, with Chocobo races being introduced in the original game. Now, players will be able to use the Chocobo as their main source of transportation, making traveling around the open world much faster and easier. However, the mechanics surrounding the Chocobos aren’t as simple as finding a Chocobo and using it as the main mount for the rest of the game. There are multiple types of Chocobo, each one specific to a region, and players will have to wrangle each type to ride in all regions of the open world.

Each region of the map has its own Chocobo native to the area. Players will have to catch a Chocobo in each area to ride them, leaving many places unattainable until a Chocobo is caught. Players will not be able to ride a Chocobo once they are in a new area. There are six types of Chocobo players will need in FF7 Rebirth:

Yellow – Grasslands

Grey – Junon

Orange – Corel Region

Green – Gongaga

Aqua – Cosmo Canyon

Blue – Nibel Region

Yellow Chocobo

The Yellow Chocobo is the first type players will encounter. Players are led to Bill’s Ranch through the main story, where they will be tasked to capture Piko, the runaway Chocobo. The wrangling mechanics are also introduced. Sneak up behind Piko by traveling through the tall grass and throwing rocks to distract the other Chocobo nearby.

Grey Chocobo

The Grey Chocobo can be found in the Junon region. These Chocobo have the ability to climb steep cliff faces and other surfaces. There is a Chocobo ranch just outside Junon that might get missed if players are steamrolling their way through the plot. This time, players will need to catch Belle by throwing rocks to move carts on their tracks and hiding behind them to avoid being seen. Keeping pace with the carts can be a bit tricky as Cloud moves just a bit slower than them, but make him roll too soon, and he will out-pace the carts instead.

Orange Chocobo

The Orange Chocobo is easy to get in FF7 Rebirth, but players will need to get through the Costa del Sol story quests first. Once players leave the city, there is the Rent-a-Bird stables near the city’s exit. Players can rent the Orange Chocobo.

Green Chocobo

The Green Chocobo are given to players through the main story to enter and leave Gongaga. This type of Chocobo is used for gliding and jumping higher when landing on mushrooms.

Aqua Chocobo

Players will need to travel to the Chocobo Intel Location just north of Activation Intel Tower 1 in Cosmo Canyon to find the Aqua Chocobo. This time, players will need to push carts to stay out of the Chocobos’ sight and distract some by throwing rocks.

Blue Chocobo

The last type is the Blue Chocobo, which is found in the Nibel Region, just south of the Nibel Airstrip. With this being the last type to catch, the wrangling challenge goes up in difficulty. Players will need to sneak past two Chocobo to get to the top of a cliff. From there, they will need to attract the Blue Chocobo with treats. However, players need to make sure that the Blue Chocobo doesn’t run into any of the nearby cacti, which means throwing the treats needs to be precise.

And that’s all Chocobo types and where to find them in FF7 Rebirth. If you’re looking for more, check out guides like how not to get lost in Gongaga once players have the Chocobo needed to travel there.