All Critical Role Easter Eggs in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Episodes 1-3

The following contains spoilers for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, Episodes 1-3.

Critical Role‘s animated adaptation The Legend of Vox Machina is back and as chock-full of background goodies as ever. As with the previous two seasons, Season 3 is brimming with references to the larger world of Critical Role and allusions to elements of Vox Machina’s stream that might not otherwise receive significant screen time in this more streamlined version of the actual play story. Here’s a dive into all the background details in the first three episodes that have tickled long-time Critters.

All Critical Role Easter Eggs in The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 1: “A Deadly Bargain”

Grog Toys with a Title

“Sometimes you wear a crown and call yourself Gand Poobah de Mayonnaise when no one’s looking,” Keeper Yennen discloses when Grog asks for proof that she’s not another trick being played by the dragon Raishan. However, this is more than just a throwaway joke about Grog’s palace antics, as Grand Poobah still stands as one of the Goliath’s many Exandrian monikers. Bells Hells encounter Grog in a recent episode of Critical Role‘s ongoing Campaign 3, where he introduces himself as Grand Poobah de Doink of All of This and That.

Percy’s Already Working on the Clock Tower

One of Percy De Rolo’s most elaborate feats of engineering is The Heart of Whitestone, an ornate clock tower dedicated to Vox Machina. Bells Hells caught a glimpse of this breathtaking timepiece on their recent visit to Whitestone, and it appears that the gunslinger’s working on an early prototype in “A Deadly Bargain”.

“One Can Certainly Try”

Percy delivers a variation on the classic Matthew Mercer catchphrase “You can certainly try” while tinkering at his desk.

“High Noon”

Taliesin Jaffe delivers another classic Mercer-ism as Percy during the group’s journey to Ank’Harel, this time referencing the voice actor’s iconic video game one-liner from Overwatch.

Scanlan’s Illicit Offer

Speaking of Mercer, animated versions of the Critical Role Dungeon Master crop up throughout The Legend of Vox Machina, with Season 3’s first arriving in the form of a dodgy spice merchant in Ank’Harel. Though not explicitly stated, the “spice” he’s peddling alludes to Suude, an illegal drug that played a role in Scanlan’s Campaign 1 arc. The Legend of Vox Machina appears to forgo Scanlan’s brief stint of Suude addiction, focusing instead on his pursuit of a relationship with his estranged daughter Kaylie.

All Critical Role Easter Eggs in The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 2: “Prisoners of Ank’Harel”

A Musical Tribute to the Ruby of the Sea

“Prisoners of Ank’Harel” delivers one of The Legend of Vox Machina‘s most iconic musical moments to date in Dr. Dranzel’s tribute to a girl from Nicodranas. The Ruby of the Sea is the moniker of Marion Lavorre, the mother of Mighty Nein adventurer Jester Lavorre.

The Bells Hells Shelf

Grog examines a shelf in Shubad’s Sensational Sundries that’s loaded with Bells Hells trinkets including a wooden birdfeeder boasting the signature of Travis Willingham’s Campaign 3 master craftsman Chetney Pock O’Pea, a novelty chalice from the themed restaurant A Taste of Tal’Dorei, two tickets to the Dreamscape Theater, and a skull that bears resemblance to the Nightmare King, Ira Wendogoth.

A Family Reunion

Outside of Shubad’s Sensational Sundries, Grog converses with two children playing in the streets of Ank’Harel. The boy is voiced by Ronin Willingham, the son of the Grog voice actor and Laura Bailey.

Hiding in Plain Sight

Just before Ank’Harel’s Emprex J’Mon Sa Ord enters their chamber, Vex’ahlia’s draconic sixth sense goes on the fritz. While the leader enters with a small dragon over their shoulder, viewers of the Critical Role stream know the deeper reason why the leader’s presence provokes Vox Machina’s resident ranger.

Sam Riegel’s Campaign 1 Mug Has a Cameo

Sam Riegel’s character-specific chalices have become an iconic fixture of Critical Role‘s actual play stream, starting with his cartoonishly oversized Campaign 1 stein, which made a sly cameo in “Prisoners of Ank’Harel”.

“Objection!”

Much like “High Noon”, The Legend of Vox Machina slid in another overt reference to a cast member’s non-Critical Role work with Scanlan evoking Riegel’s iconic line and accusatory stance as Ace Attorney‘s Phoenix Wright.

Calamity’s Calling

In the final moments of “Prisoners of Ank’Harel”, J’Mon Sa Ord names Exandria Unlimited: Calamity‘s Zerxus Ilerez as the current caretaker of The Plate of the Dawnmartyr. Fans of the beloved Critical Role miniseries are abuzz at the possibility of Vox Machina visiting Luis Carazo’s doomed First Knight of Avalir.

All Critical Role Easter Eggs in The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 3: “Vexations”

Titmouse? More Like Shitmouse!

Titmouse is the studio behind The Legend of Vox Machina and also the variety of bird that defecates on Percy in the opening moments of “Vexations”.

“This We Simply Call Courage”

Perc’ahlia shippers were treated to a much more unedited version of the Critical Role couple’s first sex scene in “Vexations”, though Percy’s alcoholic offering before the pair’s “talk” was cut from The Legend of Vox Machina. However, the aptly named bottle of Courage from his original pre-coital preamble still appears in the background of the episode.

