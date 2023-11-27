All Doghouse Spawn Locations in MW3 Zombies

A horde of zombies isn’t exactly an easy opponent to defeat, so while running Urzikstan, it might be a good idea to bring along a four-legged friend. Here are all the possible Doghouse spawn locations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies.

Finding the Doghouses in MW3 Zombies

It’s worth noting upfront that there are various set locations where a Doghouse can spawn on the Urzikstan map, but they are randomly selected at the start of the game. That means that the best we can do is provide a guide to all the possible places a Doghouse could spawn, but it’ll still be up to you to track them down. There’s no consistency in the spawn pattern, so each game will have a completely randomized selection of Doghouses.

Rather than going into an in-depth walkthrough on where to find each one, it’d be easier to simply display a map to visualize exactly where the Doghouses have a chance to spawn. The below was created by Reddit user funkymunkey66661:

The majority of Doghouses spawn further away from the Urzikstan’s hotter zones, and while it’s not a guarantee that they’ll all spawn in the less intense zones, your chance of successfully discovering one further away from the center is significantly higher. When you start a game, none of the Doghouse symbols will appear on the map since they only show up when you actually get near them. Trust the map, and aim for the northeast quadrant of the map to maximize your chances of gaining a demonic hound of your own.

What to Do With Doghouses in MW3 Zombies

While they are certainly eye-catching, it can be difficult to figure out how to activate the Doghouses in MW3 Zombies. Atop the entrance, you’ll see a hastily scrawled message that simply reads, “Feed Me.” Since you’re all out of dog food, you should try to track down some meat to toss to the hounds and win their favor.

You’ll have to hunt down a rare item that’s simply called “Chunk of Meat,” which you can gain by exploding a zombie. Do this however you want: grenades, mines, rocket launchers, whatever form of fragmentation device you have on hand. Zombies also have a chance to drop a Chunk of Meat if you shoot them in the head or blast them away with a Pack A Punch weapon, but I found the most consistent method was to use explosives.

With the Chunk of Meat in hand, trek on over to a nearby Doghouse and insert the item. The Hellhound will walk out to greet you and, as a show of thanks, will fight alongside you in an effort to repel the hordes of the undead. To further show your thanks to your new friend, you can pet the dog by walking up to them during a quiet moment and selecting the button prompt. There’s no mechanical benefit to doing this, but it’s cute.