All Exotic Class Item Perks in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

With the release of The Final Shape expansion in Destiny 2, new Exotic class items have also been added into the game. And yes, they all come with different perks you can try to roll for as well. Here’s a rundown of all Exotic class item perks in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Exotic Class Items in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

After the world’s first completion of the Salvation’s Edge Raid in Destiny 2, a new quest called Dual Destiny became available in the game. This is a repeatable Exotic quest you can take on to get your Exotic class item. We’ve got a complete guide going over all of its mechanics and how to start it, in case you’ve not gotten to that step yet.

Completing the quest will reward you with an Exotic class item for whatever class you cleared it with.

Titan Exotic Class Item Perks

First, the Titan Exotic class item is called Stoicism. It comes with the following possible perks across two columns.

Column 1 Column 2 Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your super energy is full, picking up an orb of power overcharges your super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of Severance: Powered melee or finisher final blows unleash a damaging explosion. Spirit of Contact: Damaging a target with a powered melee causes all nearby enemies to suffer lightning strikes and become jolted. Spirit of Hoarfrost: Your barricade becomes a wall of stasis crystals that slows nearby targets when created. Spirit of Scars: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your super’s element create a burst of healing around you that grants allies restoration. Spirit of The Eternal Warrior: Gain a damage bonus for weapons matching your Super’s element when your super ends. Spirit of the Horn: Your barricade unleashes a blast of solar energy that scorches targets. Spirit of the Abeyant: Improves Drengr’s Lash. Drengr’s Lash projectiles track targets more aggressively and travel further. Spirit of Alpha Lupi: Generates a healing pulse when barricade is activated. Spirit of the Bear: Move faster while guarding with the Unbreakable shield. Damage blocked with unbreakable is converted to super energy. Spirit of the Armamentarium: Gain an additional grenade charge.

Hunter Exotic Class Item Perks

Next up, we have the Hunter Exotic class item, which is called Essentialism. Here are its possible perks and rolls.

Column 1 Column 2 Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of the Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Dragon: Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. Spirit of the Cyrtarachne: Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. Spirit of Galanor: Hits and final blows with your super will return super energy after it ends. Spirit of the Gyrfalcon: Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. Spirit of the Foetracer: Damaging a powerful combatant or guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability’s element. Spirit of the Liar: Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. Spirit of Caliban: Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. Spirit of the Wormhusk: Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. Spirit of Renewal: Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. Spirit of the Coyote: Gain an additional class ability charge.

Warlock Exotic Class Item Perks

Finally, the Warlock’s Exotic class item is called Solipsism. Here are the possible perks and rolls.

Column 1 Column 2 Spirit of the Assassin: Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. Spirit of the Star-Eater: While your super energy is full, picking up an orb of power overcharges your super, granting it bonus damage. Spirit of the Inmost Light: Using an ability empowers the other two abilities, granting them improved energy regeneration. Spirit of Synthoceps: Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. Spirit of the Ophidian: Weapons ready very quickly. Spirit of Verity: Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. Spirit of the Stag: Your rift provides damage reduction to allied guardians standing in it. Spirit of Vesper: Rifts periodically release Arc shockwaves. Spirit of the Filaments: Casting an empowering rift will grant you Devour. Spirit of Harmony: Final blows with weapons that have a damage type matching your super’s element grant you super energy. Spirit of the Necrotic: Damaging combatants with your melee poisons them. Defeating a poisoned enemy spreads the condition. Spirit of Starfire: Grenades recharge from empowered weapon damage, with empowered weapon final blows granting more energy. Spirit of Osmiomancy: Your grenades recharge quicker on hits. The seeker spawned from Coldsnap grenades travels further. Spirit of the Swarm: Destroying a Tangle spawns Threadlings. Spirit of Apotheeosis: Temporarily gain greatly increased melee and grenade regen after your super ends. Spirit of the Claw: Gain an additional melee charge.

And that does it for all of the Exotic class item perks and rolls available in Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Elevated Prismatic Key and Motes of Light.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy