Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get the Elevated Prismatic Key & Facet of Grace in Destiny 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 09:57 pm

Even after beating the campaign, there’s still plenty to do in The Final Shape expansion in Destiny 2. Here’s how to get the Elevated Prismatic Key and the Facet of Grace in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Destiny 2 Elevated Prismatic Key Chest Location

First, let’s talk about where you can actually find the Elevated Prismatic chest in Destiny 2. Spawn in at the Lost City then head inside to where Micah-10’s Lost Ghost Analytics console is. From here, turn right and drop down to the bottom.

a screenshot of the gap and the blue-colored building in destiny 2

At the bottom, head out the opening and turn right, then take another right, and jump across the gap while using the square platform in the middle to get across. Hug the right and pass the blue colored building, keep going straight, then turn left into the grey building.

a screenshot of the building with the elevated prismatic key chest in destiny 2

You’ll find the Elevated Prismatic chest here, along with the Gordian Weaver that spawns.

How to Get the Elevated Prismatic Key

To open the chest, you’ll need the Elevated Prismatic Key, which you can get from killing three elite, yellow-bar enemies. We’ll go over each of these enemy locations below.

First Enemy Location

The first one is pretty easy to find. The Gordian Weaver will spawn right next to the chest, along with three adds. Kill them all, then move on.

Second Enemy Location

a screenshot of the second gordian weaver location in destiny 2

Head out of the building and go back the way you came, past the blue-colored building and across the gap you jumped across previously.

Keep to the right and continue straight, jumping across all of the buildings and you’ll eventually find a swarm of flying enemies, along with another Gordian Weaver you need to kill.

Third Enemy Location

a screenshot of the third gordian weaver location in destiny 2

Go back the way you came again and head back to the gap, but instead of jumping towards the blue-colored building, keep left and jump towards the red platform.

Continue straight down this path where you’ll find red flags hanging overhead. You should see more flying enemies, and the final Gordian Weaver.

Kill the Tormentor

Finally, head back towards the gap, and you’ll see two mini-bosses and the Tormentor waiting for you. Kill both of them to get the Elevated Prismatic Key. You’ll need to kill the two mini-bosses first before the Tormentor becomes vulnerable to your attacks.

After you’ve done all that, you can finally head back to the chest and open it to get the Facet of Grace. This is one of the Prismatic Fragments you need if you want to collect all of the new abilities.

And that’s how to get the Elevated Prismatic Key in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Khvostov and Microcosm.

Post Tag:
Destiny 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Category: Guides
Guides
Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 7, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Memory: Blooming of Light
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Find the Memory: Blooming of Light
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Jun 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Vanderpump Rules Cast Photo showing three cast members in a heated conversation
Category: Guides
Guides
Will There Be Vanderpump Rules Season 12? Answered
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Destiny 2 The Riposte God Roll – PvP & PvE
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Jun 7, 2024
Read Article How to Find the Memory: Blooming of Light
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Find the Memory: Blooming of Light
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Jun 7, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].