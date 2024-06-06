Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get the Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jun 6, 2024

There are quite a few Exotic weapons and armor to chase down in Destiny 2 with the release of The Final Shape, and some can be quite tricky. Here’s how to get the Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2.

Getting the Microcosm in Destiny 2

To get the Microcosm Trace Rifle in Destiny 2, you need to first beat the first seven campaign missions, and then complete the Convalescence: Budding quest for Micah-10. It’s actually quite straightforward, though the last step requires you to get a fireteam together in order to clear the quest.

Don’t fret, though. I’ll walk you through the whole process.

Complete the Story and Unlock the Convalescence Quest Line

a screenshot of the convalescence budding quest in destiny 2

First things first, if you haven’t already beaten the story in The Final Shape, do that first. As you might already know, only seven story missions are available, and the eighth will unlock after the world’s first clear of the Salvation’s Edge Raid.

Once you’ve done this, complete the first step of the Ergo Sum quest titled Queens, part 1. This will unlock the first Convalescence quest from Micah-10. This quest line will task you with completing the following missions:

  • Convalescence: Rootbound
  • Convalescence: Underbrush
  • Convalescence: Greenery
  • Convalescence: Budding

The first three missions teach you about lost Ghosts in Destiny 2, the Pale Heart, and Cyst missions, while Budding teaches you about Cooperative Focus. You’ll then need to complete the Cooperative Focus versions of the following campaign missions:

  • Ascent
  • Dissent
  • Iconoclasm

As the Power level for these missions is too high, you’ll definitely need to pair up with at least one other player to take them on as these cannot be completed on your own. Select the missions from the Director, then play the Cooperative Focus versions.

How to Beat the Cooperative Focus Missions

These missions play out pretty much the same way, but with tougher enemies, and three new mechanics that you need to figure out along with your teammates. Here’s a rundown of each mechanic and how to solve them:

MechanicEffect and How to Solve
GlyphtouchedOnly one player will be Glyphtouched. Except this time, the Glyphtouched player cannot see the symbols in the mission and walk through the correct ones. The other players must tell the Glyphtouched where the symbols are and which ones to walk through.
Berserker EnemiesBerserker enemies will appear, who generate a field that slows you down while also exposing weak points. Players need to destroy the weak points on their front and back at the same time.

After killing the Berserker, two Darkness Cruxes near it will become vulnerable. Shoot them at the same time, or this will cause a wipe.
FractureThe Witness will apply the Fracture debuff on a player, and it stacks every few seconds. When the player gets seven stacks, they won’t be able to use their movement or mobility skills, but other players can then take the debuff from them.

When a player gets Fractured, let them reach seven stacks, then have another player take the debuff, and continue rotating this way.

After completing all three Cooperative Focus missions, report back to Micah-10 to be rewarded with the Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle.

Destiny 2 Microcosm Perks and Abilities

collecting the microcosm from micah-10 in destiny 2

The Microcosm is a Trace Rifle that falls under the Heavy category in Destiny 2. However, it also deals Kinetic damage. It comes with the following perks:

  • Paracausal Beam: Fires a beam of Kinetic light, dealing massive bonus damage to shields.
  • Paracusal Imbuement: Final blows with this weapon grant Super energy. This weapon gains bonus damage once your Super expires.

And that’s how to get the Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle in Destiny 2. Before you go, here’s how to get the classic Khvostov Auto Rifle as well.

