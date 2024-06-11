There are so many different types of resources and items to collect in Destiny 2, and it’s not always clear how or where you can get them. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to get Motes of Light in Destiny 2.

Getting Motes of Light in Destiny 2

With The Final Shape expansion, there are a total of 17 Motes of Light you can collect in Destiny 2. This is required if you’re looking to get the Exotic version of the Khvostov Auto Rifle, and there are two main ways of getting them, as listed below:

8 are obtained from collecting the Visions of the Traveler statues

9 are obtained from defeating all the unique Overthrow bosses

You can check out our full Khvostov Auto Rifle guide for all of the statue locations in the game. After you’ve done that, you can start working on beating all the Overthrow bosses. There are three unique bosses each in the Landing, Blooming, and Impasse areas. Do note that you may need to spend a bit of time here waiting for the Overthrow bosses to rotate.

Each time you defeat a new boss, you’ll be rewarded with a Mote of Light. By the time you defeat the last one you need, look out for an Exotic drop, which will be the Mote of Primordial Light letting you know that you’ve collected all 17.

How to Use the Motes of Light

Once you have all 17 Motes, head back to the Lost City and use it on the chest that spawned where you inserted all eight Visions of the Traveler statues. The chest will open, rewarding you with the Exotic Khvostov Auto Rifle.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Motes of Light in Destiny 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to start Echoes, and how to get the Elevated Prismatic Key.

