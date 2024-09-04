All Factions in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

One of the best parts of Warhammer 40,000 is the many armies that exist within its universe and the same goes for Space Marine 2. If you’re wondering what factions to expect from this sequel, here’s what you need to know.

Every Faction in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The campaign in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 features three key armies. These factions tell the game’s story, and with that being the case fans should be warned, this list of factions does include mild spoilers for the game’s campaign mode.

Space Marines

It should be no surprise to anybody that the Space Marines appear in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 since they are the faction which it is named after. During the campaign, you will meet soldiers of all different ranks along with several other more impressive units that unleash their fury on the battlefield.

You’ll encounter plenty of Space Marine Drop Pods and fight alongside Razorback, Land Raiders, and even Dreadnaughts. If you’re a tabletop player who has an army of Space Marines then there will be plenty of cameos for you to pick out during the game’s runtime.

Tyranids

The Tyranids are the first major force that you’ll encounter in battle during Space Marine 2, and there are several unique units you must beat. Monsters that you’ll face include Zoanthrope, Spore Mines, Rippers, Termagant, Hormagaunt, Tyranid Prime, Ravener, Lictor, and even Carnifex.

You’ll be gunning through hordes of these enemies so we expect that you’ll be familiar with each unit and how to beat them in no time.

Chaos Space Marines

The Chaos Space Marines are the third and final faction that you will encounter in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This faction of fallen Space Marines harnesses the demonic power of Chaos, so you won’t just encounter soldiers, but Chaos Demons also.

While there are many armies of Chaos Space Marine, the one that appears specifically in this story is the Thousand Sons. You’ll see all members of the Thousand Sons combat patrol alongside incredible demonic beasts like the Heldrake, and many more.

If you’re a fan of the Chaos Space Marines faction army then there’s a lot to like about the campaign in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

While others are mentioned, these are all of the factions that you can expect to see on the battlefield in Space Marine 2. You can purchase the game now on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series devices.

