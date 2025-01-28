All Fisch Atlantis Puzzle Answers

The Fisch Atlantis update just dropped, and it’s… this big! Over 50 new fish, new rods, new zones, and you can’t even access most of them unless you’ve been playing for quite a while. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to access the new Atlantis zone and how to solve all puzzles.

How to get to Atlantis

Get in your boat and sail towards the Grand Reef (-3530, 130, 550 on the GPS). When you get there, look for a Pirate Ship; you can’t miss it. Talk to the Pirate Captain and select the second option. The Captain will tell you that there’s no way he’s ever ever ever going to reveal to you how to get to Atlantis,… so, just bribe him with C$10,000. Long story short, you need to pull five hidden levers on the Forsaken Shores, which open a stash of TNT.

Head for the Forsaken Shores and pull each of the five switches. The order doesn’t matter as long as you hit each of them. Here’s where they all are:

Just right from the Fish merchant

Just right from the premium rod merchant

On the other side of the waterfall

From the waterfall, climb up, and it’s on the left pillar of the wooden bridge

Jump from the bridge and on the right side of the alcove leading to the cave

Once you pull all the switches, climb inside the giant skull (it’s just above you if you are hitting the last switch. Pass Jack Marrow on your way and collect a TNT Barrel.

With your TNT Barrel in hand, head back to the Grand Reef, where the Pirate Ship is. Equip your diving gear and head down. You should spot a giant stone temple door that’s blocked by giant debris. At the base of the debris, place the TNT (you’ll need to continuously swim down while placing it because you’ll automatically be floating up otherwise). When the TNT is in place, hit the detonator next to the stairs. KA-BOOM!

Now, swim through the newly opened tunnel. Make your way through the tight underwater corridors, and eventually, you’ll swim out inside a ruin. There isn’t much here except the shiny Heart of Zeus. Grab this: it’s your permanent entry ticket to Atlantis.

As soon as you grab the heart, you’ll be teleported back to the Grand Reef on one of the islands with a scorched crack in the middle. Stand in this crack, take out the Heart of Zeus, and use it. This will teleport you to Atlantis.

We highly advise you set a home point here because there’s a very good chance you can die in the following trials, and it can get really annoying to get all the way back here.

How to solve all Atlantis Puzzles

When you first arrive inside Atlantis, you’ll be in a circular room with four not-so-obvious paths. You’ll need to go down each of these paths and complete a trial in order to unlock its designated fishing spot and the final room. Again, you can tackle these in any order you want.

Note: In each of the Trials (and right before getting to the Kraken room), there is a God Wheel (or “Mythological Clock” if you prefer), where you’ll get a message from one of the Gods and need to select the right symbol. Use the arrows and the confirm button on the base of the clock to select the right symbol. If you select the right one, the arrows and the buttons will disappear, but if you select the wrong one, a bunch of tentacles will appear and kill you (even if you try to run).

Zeus Trial

Arguably, the easiest of the four trials is the Zeus Trial. You need to complete two challenges, grab a part of the code after each one, and enter the code in less than 5 minutes. Don’t let that timer bother you because you have plenty of time, even if you mess up a few times.

The Zeus Trial is actually two challenges from the Squid Game. We recommend you start with the falling blocks one because it’s more random and if you end up dead, you can wait for the timer to reset and just do it again from the start.

In the falling blocks challenge, you need to jump over two sides of floating rocks where one on each side is going to fall into lava and instantly kill you. Yes, this is random, and it can get very annoying. However, for us, the entire right side of the rocks was floating, so we just skipped over it. This likely won’t be the same scenario for you, so all we can say is: good luck. In case you end up dying too many times, just wait for the timer to reset and start from the beginning. At the end of the trial, you’ll get one part of the code. Either take a screenshot, write it down, or memorize it (not recommended).

The other, more manageable challenge is the Red Light/Green Light challenge. You need to get to the other side of the room, and you can’t let the giant Zeus statue see you move. Simply walk forward when it isn’t looking and stop as soon as you see it turn around. It’s easier than it sounds, and we didn’t fail once. Again, don’t forget to write down the other part of the code.

With both parts of the code, head for the huge door and punch them in on the right side. Congrats, that’s the first challenge. The rest are harder, so get ready.

Sunken Depths

According to most people, the game included, you need another person. In reality, you can do it alone. First, take a screenshot or make a drawing (it works) of the stone symbols you see in front of the trials.

Equip your diving gear and jump into the pool at the front. Now, you need to head through a maze. Follow these directions:

Turn left

Immediately turn right

Ignore the next turn

Turn left

You’ll know you’re in the right place if you dive through an arch and see the same symbols on a stone wheel in front. Now, the symbols are going to be the same, but they may be turned upside down for you. Enter them in order like you saw them on the stone tablet (from left to right) and all of them should light up.

Swim back to the stone tablet and punch in each symbol again, from left to right, and you’ll have completed the trial. Nice job. Two more trials.

Poseidon Temple

You likely won’t be able to complete this trial on the first go. Why? Because you need to have six specific sharks in your inventory. Since we don’t usually carry our fish around, we had to go back and catch them, and you’ll probably have to do the same.

First of all, dive into the hole at the entrance and swim until you see a statue of Poseidon. When you do, swim towards the right. There is an arch you can swim under, so head there. The God Wheel is behind the Poseidon statue, by the way.

Inside this trial, you’ll have two rooms, each with three pedestals. For each room, you’ll need three specific sharks. You’ll need to place three specific sharks. Here’s what you need to put on each pedestal.

Great Hammerhead Shark – My head is hammer, my vision supreme, On the podium place me, where my unique shape can gleam.

– My head is hammer, my vision supreme, On the podium place me, where my unique shape can gleam. Whale Shark – Though named a whale, I’m not one to embark, Nor am I a typical shark. Largest of fish, with a gentle approach, Place me on high, as I silently encroach.

– Though named a whale, I’m not one to embark, Nor am I a typical shark. Largest of fish, with a gentle approach, Place me on high, as I silently encroach. Icebeard Shark – In frozen depths, I wear a cloak of icy bristles rare, Place me atop the podium, for a chilling shark victory stare.

– In frozen depths, I wear a cloak of icy bristles rare, Place me atop the podium, for a chilling shark victory stare. Great White Shark – A great shadow in the water, a flash of fearsome white, Set me on the pedestal, where my teeth can catch the light.

– A great shadow in the water, a flash of fearsome white, Set me on the pedestal, where my teeth can catch the light. Ancient Megalodon – I am the ancient shadow of the past, massive beyond compare, Place me where I belong, in the spotlight’s glare.

– I am the ancient shadow of the past, massive beyond compare, Place me where I belong, in the spotlight’s glare. Ginsu Shark – With a name like the blade, I slice through the deep, Raie me up to where the edges of victory we reap.

After you place all the fish on their rightful pedestals, Poseidon’s Room will open. Just one more trial remains.

Ethereal Abyss

For this one, you absolutely need another person to help you. As of writing this, it’s impossible to do this trial alone. You and a friend need to dive and head towards the large door. One person needs to swim through the small entry on the left, and the other person goes to the right. The reason why you can’t do this alone is, as soon as one person swims into one of the rooms, the door will close and remain that way until both rooms are complete.

The person on the left needs to swim through debris and ruins and hit three switches. They aren’t too hard to find but can, but you can easily get lost if you don’t know what you are looking for. Essentially you are looking for very flat pillars that stick from the walls.

The person who went into the right room needs to wait for the person in the left room to hit all the pillars. In the right room, there will be a clock with three hands. Each time one of the pillars from the left room is hit, one of the clock symbols will start to glow. The person in the left room needs to place one of the clock hands on the lit symbol. When all lit symbols have a clock hand on them, you’ll open the door and finish the trial.

Kraken Pool

After you finish each of the four trials, go to the center of Atlantis, jump into the water, and dive under. You will see a large wheel at the bottom with the final God wheel next to it. Select the correct God, and you’ll unlock the Kraken room.

That’s all there is to it. If you need a few good bobbers and some extra C$ in Fisch, check out our Fisch Codes.

