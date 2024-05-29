All Journal of Jinzhou Answers (Vol.1 and 2) in Wuthering Waves

While wandering through the Jinzhou area in Wuthering Waves, you might come across the Journal of Jinzhou side quest, one of the many found in the city. The Rover is met with a few questions about the city, and here are the answers you’re supposed to say.

All Journal of Jinzhou Vol. 1 & Vol.2 Answers in Wuthering Waves

The first quest can be found in Jinzhou, next to the Resonance Beacon teleport on the south of the city. Head there and interact with the two girls in front of the building to start this quest. Your goal is to help Yingzhu and Xingzhu with their small quiz about Jinzhou and its various facilities and entities. Accept the quest and speak again with the young girl to start answering.

Journal of Jinzhou Vol.1 Answers

The two girls will ask you three questions related to the city, and here are the correct answers. You won’t get a chance to repeat the questioning.

What is the Sentinel of Jinzhou called? Jué

Which department of the Huaxu Academy is responsible for making Tacetite Weapons? Department of Resources

Which of these isn’t in the recipe for famous Spicy Pulled Chicken? Caltrop



After answering all three questions, the girls will thank you for your help, saying that you might help them out at a future time later. And this will happen sooner than you might think.

Journal of Jinzhou Vol.2 Answers

After finishing Vol.1, wait for the next daily reset and you’ll be able to accept a new quest for this line, this time in a new location next to the east teleport in the city. Head there to find the two sisters once again on a bridge, waiting for your arrival.

Things will be exactly the same this time around, with Yingzhu asking you two questions and Xingzhu a final one.

What’s the official name for the Midnight Rangers fighting on the front lines? Vanguards.

What is the official name of the “gourds” Resonators in Huanglong all carry? Pangu Terminal.

What plant is called the “Midnight Rangers’s friend” and can refresh the mind and body? Noctemint.



With this, you’ll pass through the pseudo exams with flying colors! There are no extra rewards for answering all correctly, except for their praises and knowing that you did it perfectly. Much like the questions Scar makes you during the Main Quest, getting them right or not won’t affect you that much.

