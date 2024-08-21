Watchmen: Chapter 1 draws on a stellar line-up of acting talent to bring Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ celebrated graphic novel to life. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Watchmen: Chapter I, along with the animated adaptation’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Watchmen: Chapter I

Titus Welliver as Walter Kovacs/Rorschach

Titus Welliver plays Walter Kovacs, better known as Watchmen: Chapter I‘s inkblot-faced vigilante Rorschach. A 30-plus-year veteran of the big and small screens, Welliver is best known for portraying Detective Harry Bosch in Prime Video series Bosch and its FreeVee sequel, Bosch: Legacy. His other high-profile TV work includes The X-Files, Deadwood, Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Sons of Anarchy, The Mandalorian, and Titans. Welliver’s film CV is equally impressive, featuring the likes of Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Argo, Live By Night, Transformers: Age of Extinction, and Red 2.

Katee Sackhoff as Laurie Juspeczyk/Silk Spectre

Katee Sackhoff portrays the second Silk Spectre, Laurie Juspeczyk, in Watchmen: Chapter I. The part is a natural fit for Sackhoff, who has built her career on genre fare. Her breakout role was as Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace in Battlestar Galactica, and she later enjoyed even greater success with her performance as Bo-Katan Kryze in a range of live-action and animated Star Wars media. Sackhoff’s resume also boasts more than one sci-fi film project, plus a hefty dose of horror. Her movie credits include Halloween: Resurrection, Riddick, Oculus, 2036 Origin Unknown, and The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia.

Matthew Rhys as Dan Dreiberg/Nite Owl

Matthew Rhys stars as the second Nite Owl, Dan Drieberg, in Watchmen: Chapter I. It’s a suitably meaty role for the versatile Welshman, who honed his craft at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before embarking on a successful film, television, and stage career. Rhys’ noteworthy movie and TV projects to date include Brothers & Sisters, The Edge of Love, The Americans, The Post, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Perry Mason, The Owl House, Cocaine Bear, IF, and Saturday Night.

Troy Baker as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias

Troy Baker voices superhero-turned-gazillionaire Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias in Watchmen: Chapter I. Baker also voices two other Watchmen: Chapter I characters, Minister and Benny Anger. These performances are the latest in a long line that Baker has turned in for the DC Universe Animated Original Movies series. Baker’s previous DC credits include Batman vs. Robin, Batman: The Long Halloween — Part One and Part Two, and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Two and Part Three. That said, Baker is best known for starring in a number of major video game franchises, such as The Last of Us, BioShock, and Uncharted (to name just a few). He’s also supplied vocals for the English dubs of popular anime, including Bleach, Fullmetal Alchemist, Naruto, and Soul Eater.

Rick D. Wasserman as Edward Blake/Comedian

Rick D. Wasserman plays Edward Blake and his crime-fighting alter-ego, the Comedian, in Watchmen: Chapter I. Wasserman’s other credited Watchmen: Chapter I roles are Male Citizen #1 and Photographer #2. Like co-star Troy Baker, Wasserman is primarily known for his voice acting in animation and video game projects. Of these, the most notable include Batman: Arkham City, The Last of Us, BioShock 2, Saints Row the Third, Lollipop Chainsaw, The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Planet Hulk, and several entries in the Call of Duty franchise. Wasserman is also active on stage and has multiple live-action TV credits under his belt as well.

Michael Cerveris as Jonathan Osterman/Doctor Manhattan

Michael Cerveris portrays Jonathan Osterman and his god-like final form, Doctor Manhattan in Watchmen: Chapter I. He’s also listed as Father in Watchmen: Chapter I‘s credits. A regular fixture of Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, Cerveris is a two-time Tony Award winner. His stage credits include Assassins, Evita, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Fun Home, and several of Shakespeare’s plays. Cerveris has amassed plenty of film and TV appearances, too. High-profile examples are The Mexican, Fringe, Mindhunter, The Gilded Age, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Additional Actors in Watchmen: Chapter I

In addition to the stars listed above, Watchmen: Chapter I‘s cast also includes the following performers:

Adrienne Barbeau as Sally Jupiter/Silk Spectre, TV Broadcaster

Corey Burton as Captain Metropolis, Forbes, American Newscaster

Jeffrey Combs as Edgar Jacobi/Moloch, British Newscaster, Photographer #1

Grey DeLisle as Female Citizen #2, Spanish Newscaster

Kelly Hu as Yvonne, Vietnamese Woman

Max Koch as Detective Joe Bourquin, Bernard, President Nixon

Phil LaMarr as Comic Book Narrator, Bernie, Security Guard

Yuri Lowenthal as Wally Weaver, Criminal #1, Knot Top #2

John Marshall Jones as Hooded Justice, General #1, Criminal #2

Geoff Pierson as Hollis Mason/Nite Owl

Dwight Schultz as Detective Steve Fine, Happy Harry

Jason Spisak as Doug Roth, President Kennedy, Restaurant Cook

Kari Wahlgren as Janey Slater, Female Knot Top, Female Citizen #1

Watchmen: Chapter I is currently available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital.

