All Major Actors & Cast for A Minecraft Movie

Minecraft is one of the most popular and successful franchises in history, and for this reason, it’s no surprise that we’re finally getting A Minecraft Movie. Here are all of the actors that we know will be appearing in the movie so far.

A Minecraft Movie Cast List

While the full cast for A Minecraft Movie hasn’t yet been released, we’ve already seen some of the biggest stars who will be appearing in the project. Here’s a look at the cast so far and what we know about who exactly they will be playing.

Character Actor Steve Jack Black Dawn Danielle Brooks Henry Sebastian Eugene Hansen Natalie Emma Myers Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison Jason Momoa TBC Jennifer Coolidge TBC Kate McKinnon TBC Jemaine Clement

Once we have more information about who will show up in A Minecraft Movie, or what characters fans can expect to see on screen then the above table will be updated, so feel free to check back in the future.

As you can see from the cast so far, the team has spared no expense in getting the biggest stars for the project. Key names include the iconic comedy actor Jack Black known for School of Rock, Nacho Libre, and the disaster Borderlands movie that was released recently. Alongside Black, Aquaman himself Jason Momoa will appear with Wednesday star Emma Myers, Peacemaker actress Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen who you might recognise from 2019’s Just Mercy.

It remains to be seen how these actors will grow into their roles, and what adventure the movie will take the characters on during its runtime. You can get a tease of what to expect by checking out the first promotional footage for the film that was shared to YouTube on Sept. 4, 2024.

A Minecraft Movie is set to land in theaters across the world in April of 2025.

