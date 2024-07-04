All Major Actors & Cast For Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

After 30 years, Axel Foley is back in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Netflix has got most of the old gang back together. But which actors feature in this flashback comedy action movie? Here are all major actors and cast for Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Here’s Who Plays Who in Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley

There wouldn’t be a Beverley Hills Cop without Eddie Murphy and the actor/comedian slips back into the role almost effortlessly. Axel is investigating a case linked to friend Billy Rosewood and, as you might expect, shenanigans and shoot-outs ensure.

He is a little wiser, though. “At this point, he’s been there many times, has friends there, and has seen the crazy stuff that’s in the city. He’s not taken by surprise”, Murphy explains. He used some of his improv skills, honed on Saturday Night Live, in the making of the movie.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott

While Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F does feature Axel’s former partners-in-crime Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, he gets a new partner in the form of Detective Bobby Abbot. He’s less of a loose cannon than Axel, which makes for some interesting interplay.

“That kind of guy pushes Axel’s buttons, and that tension makes those scenes between our characters so much fun,” Gordon-Levitt says. You may recognise Gordon-Levitt from Looper, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and many, many other movies.

Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders

Jane Saunders is Axel Foley’s estranged daughter in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel-F, which gives him another reason to get to the bottom of whatever conspiracy is brewing. She’s played by Taylour Paige, who had the lead in comedy crime thriller Zola, a movie based on a bizarre Twitter thread. Paige was initially terrified about working with Eddie Murphy, telling Netflix, “The only way I could break the ice was to say, ‘I watched The Nutty Professor 98 times. I want to talk to you about it.'”

Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant

Cade Grant runs the Beverley Hills PD’s narcotics task force and the fact he’s played by Kevin Bacon should be an immediate clue he’s up to no good. You’ll have seen Bacon in Tremors, Super and so, so many other films.

On top of that, there are many other familiar faces. Paul Reiser returns as Axel’s Detroit partner Jeffrey, though you’ll probably know him as Burke from Aliens. Bronson Pinchot is back as Serge and John Ashton and Judge Reinhold reprise their roles as John Taggart and Billy Rosewood respectively.

Full Cast List for Beverly Hill Cop: Axel-F

Here’s a full list of everyone in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F:

Axel Foley – Eddie Murphy

Detective Bobby Abbott – Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Jane Saunders – Taylour Paige

Billy Rosewood – Judge Reinhold

Chief John Taggart – John Ashton

Jeffrey – Paul Reiser

Serge – Bronson Pinchot

Captain Cade Grant – Kevin Bacon

Traffic Cop – Jameison Walker II

Fireworks Kid – Tony Jones

Young Guard – Eo Cali

Lang – Brandon Butler

Mike Woody – Kyle S. More

Junior Bollinger – Kenneth Nance Jr.

Athletic Trainer – Chuck McCollum

Plow Driver – DA Obahor

Tyler – Dispatcher Trainee – Jon Lee Richardson

Older Dispatcher – Bee-Be Smith

Captain Radtke – Keith Pillow

Officer Reid – Christopher Matthew Cook

Corrections Officer – Princess Elmore

Sam Enriquez – Damien Diaz

Judge Angelic – Patricia Belcher

Deputy OA Cronin – Daniel Kaemon

LAPO Officer – Walter Belenky

EMT – Raquel Bell

Copeland – Davio Rowden

Airport P.O. – Tina Clark

Silva – Joseph Aviel

Kurtz – James Preston Rogers

Beck – Mark Pellegrino

Meter Maid – Chantal Nchako

Officer Renee Minnick – Bria Murphy

Officer Paula Chavez – Giovannie Cruz

Boghos – Sean Liang

Eastern Club Host – Roshan Maloney

Beverly Palms Hotel Desk Clerk – Natalie Foro

Jane’s Assistant Brad – Deon Griffin

Sicario in Pickup Truck #3 – Ken Moreno

Felicity (Woman with Dog) – Suzanne Foro

Ashley De La Rosa – Nasim Peorao

Chalino Valdemoro – Luis Guzmán

Maureen – Sarah Abrell

Leviathan Officers – Andy Marques Josh Tessier

Golfer – Christopher McDonald

Country Club Valet – Affion Crockett

Cartel Hombre – Tony Graham

Cartel Mamacita – Mari Worden

Paramedics – Frances Wong Laura Castle

Nurse – Atticus Batacan

Surgeon – Eugene Kim

Waitress – Ingrid Patricia Estrada

Voice of OJ – Jonathan “Bushman” Dunnings

And that’s all major actors & cast for Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

