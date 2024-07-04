All Major Actors & Cast For Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

After 30 years, Axel Foley is back in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and Netflix has got most of the old gang back together. But which actors feature in this flashback comedy action movie? Here are all major actors and cast for Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
Here’s Who Plays Who in Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley
There wouldn’t be a Beverley Hills Cop without Eddie Murphy and the actor/comedian slips back into the role almost effortlessly. Axel is investigating a case linked to friend Billy Rosewood and, as you might expect, shenanigans and shoot-outs ensure.
He is a little wiser, though. “At this point, he’s been there many times, has friends there, and has seen the crazy stuff that’s in the city. He’s not taken by surprise”, Murphy explains. He used some of his improv skills, honed on Saturday Night Live, in the making of the movie.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Detective Bobby Abbott
While Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F does feature Axel’s former partners-in-crime Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, he gets a new partner in the form of Detective Bobby Abbot. He’s less of a loose cannon than Axel, which makes for some interesting interplay.
“That kind of guy pushes Axel’s buttons, and that tension makes those scenes between our characters so much fun,” Gordon-Levitt says. You may recognise Gordon-Levitt from Looper, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and many, many other movies.
Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders
Jane Saunders is Axel Foley’s estranged daughter in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel-F, which gives him another reason to get to the bottom of whatever conspiracy is brewing. She’s played by Taylour Paige, who had the lead in comedy crime thriller Zola, a movie based on a bizarre Twitter thread. Paige was initially terrified about working with Eddie Murphy, telling Netflix, “The only way I could break the ice was to say, ‘I watched The Nutty Professor 98 times. I want to talk to you about it.'”
Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant
Cade Grant runs the Beverley Hills PD’s narcotics task force and the fact he’s played by Kevin Bacon should be an immediate clue he’s up to no good. You’ll have seen Bacon in Tremors, Super and so, so many other films.
On top of that, there are many other familiar faces. Paul Reiser returns as Axel’s Detroit partner Jeffrey, though you’ll probably know him as Burke from Aliens. Bronson Pinchot is back as Serge and John Ashton and Judge Reinhold reprise their roles as John Taggart and Billy Rosewood respectively.
Full Cast List for Beverly Hill Cop: Axel-F
Here’s a full list of everyone in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F:
Axel Foley – Eddie Murphy
Detective Bobby Abbott – Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Jane Saunders – Taylour Paige
Billy Rosewood – Judge Reinhold
Chief John Taggart – John Ashton
Jeffrey – Paul Reiser
Serge – Bronson Pinchot
Captain Cade Grant – Kevin Bacon
Traffic Cop – Jameison Walker II
Fireworks Kid – Tony Jones
Young Guard – Eo Cali
Lang – Brandon Butler
Mike Woody – Kyle S. More
Junior Bollinger – Kenneth Nance Jr.
Athletic Trainer – Chuck McCollum
Plow Driver – DA Obahor
Tyler – Dispatcher Trainee – Jon Lee Richardson
Older Dispatcher – Bee-Be Smith
Captain Radtke – Keith Pillow
Officer Reid – Christopher Matthew Cook
Corrections Officer – Princess Elmore
Sam Enriquez – Damien Diaz
Judge Angelic – Patricia Belcher
Deputy OA Cronin – Daniel Kaemon
LAPO Officer – Walter Belenky
EMT – Raquel Bell
Copeland – Davio Rowden
Airport P.O. – Tina Clark
Silva – Joseph Aviel
Kurtz – James Preston Rogers
Beck – Mark Pellegrino
Meter Maid – Chantal Nchako
Officer Renee Minnick – Bria Murphy
Officer Paula Chavez – Giovannie Cruz
Boghos – Sean Liang
Eastern Club Host – Roshan Maloney
Beverly Palms Hotel Desk Clerk – Natalie Foro
Jane’s Assistant Brad – Deon Griffin
Sicario in Pickup Truck #3 – Ken Moreno
Felicity (Woman with Dog) – Suzanne Foro
Ashley De La Rosa – Nasim Peorao
Chalino Valdemoro – Luis Guzmán
Maureen – Sarah Abrell
Leviathan Officers – Andy Marques Josh Tessier
Golfer – Christopher McDonald
Country Club Valet – Affion Crockett
Cartel Hombre – Tony Graham
Cartel Mamacita – Mari Worden
Paramedics – Frances Wong Laura Castle
Nurse – Atticus Batacan
Surgeon – Eugene Kim
Waitress – Ingrid Patricia Estrada
Voice of OJ – Jonathan “Bushman” Dunnings
